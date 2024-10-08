Sanjiva Medical Spa Voted Best Med Spa in Dallas/DFW for 2024 by Dallas Observer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjiva Medical Spa is pleased to announce it has been voted the Best Med Spa in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for 2024 by the Dallas Observer . This recognition highlights the spa’s dedication to providing high-quality aesthetic treatments and exceptional patient care, as well as its growing reputation as a leader in the field of medical aesthetics.Since its founding in 2022, Sanjiva Medical Spa has quickly become a trusted name for advanced skincare and body treatments in Dallas, offering services such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, body contouring treatments, microneedling, Hydrafacial, and Emsculpt Neo, just to name a few. With a focus on delivering safe and effective results, the spa uses state-of-the-art technology and operates under the supervision of board-certified physician, Dr. Praveen Guntipalli MD FACP, ensuring all treatments meet the highest medical standards.At its core, Sanjiva Medical Spa’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its numerous certifications and affiliations. The spa is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and certified by LegitScript, providing clients with the assurance that they are receiving treatments from a trusted and reputable establishment. Additionally, Sanjiva is an authorized top provider for leading brands in the aesthetic industry, including Sciton lasers, Allergan, and Galderma.“We are honored to be voted the Best Med Spa in Dallas ,” says Dr. Praveen Guntipalli MD FACP, Owner and Medical Director of Sanjiva Medical Spa. “This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing the highest quality aesthetic treatments and personalized care to our clients. At Sanjiva, we strive to combine medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to help our patients look and feel their best.”Client Alex Vela shares his experience: "Coming here was the best decision I’ve ever made; the staff is top-tier friendly, and they have a customer for life, 100%." This sentiment reflects the high level of patient satisfaction Sanjiva Medical Spa has garnered since its opening.The 2024 Dallas Observer award is a testament to the high level of patient satisfaction Sanjiva Medical Spa has garnered in the two years since its opening. Clients have consistently praised the spa for its exceptional service, attention to detail, and transformative results. With a comprehensive range of aesthetic services, Sanjiva Medical Spa continues to set the standard for medical spas in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.To celebrate this recognition, Sanjiva is offering new clients a complimentary skin analysis and 20% off their first treatment when mentioning the "Best of Dallas" award.For more information or to book a consultation, visit https://sanjivamedspa.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/sanjivamedspa/ About Sanjiva Medical SpaSanjiva Medical Spa reflects the vision and expertise of Dr. Praveen Guntipalli MD FACP, a Board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine. With over a decade of medical experience, Dr. Guntipalli brings a unique blend of medical precision and passion for aesthetic treatments to the spa. His commitment to safety, quality, and innovation is evident throughout Sanjiva, where each treatment is performed under his careful and professional supervision.Dr. Guntipalli's medical career includes leadership roles as Medical Director and Chair of Medicine, where he developed safety protocols and trained other physicians in delivering top-tier patient care. His deep interest in anti-aging and aesthetic medicine has driven him to continually integrate the latest technologies and treatments into the spa’s offerings. Patients at Sanjiva Medical Spa benefit from personalized treatment plans that are not only safe but also results-driven, with services ranging from injectables and laser treatments to body contouring and more.

