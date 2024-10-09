Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander & Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia Host Annual Lifeline New York Benefit Dinner

Lifeline NY Logo HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Consul General Dr Vladimir Bozovic, HRH Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Bishop Irinej (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Tahir Hasanovic, Marina Hasanovic, Branko vitez Terzic (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP)

The Benefit in New York Raised Critically Needed Funds for children's hospitals in Serbia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the annual Lifeline New York Benefit Dinner with a crowd dedicated to championing philanthropic efforts around the world.The special guests who attended this beloved affair in New York City enjoyed the cocktail and dinner event in addition to supporting this unique benefit that aids children's hospitals in Serbia.Notable attendees included: Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, Consul General Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, Bishop Irinej, V. Rev. Zivojin Jakovljevic, Susan Gutfreund, Cheri Kaufman, Peter Pizzino, Hon. Branko Terzic, Jean Shafiroff, Marc Alessi, Michele Gerber Klein, Marc Rosen, Denise Schwartz, Chris and Tiffany Greendale, Tahir and Marina Hasanovic, Silvia Freiser, Maryanne Grisz, Barabara Winston, Lin Gao and Tijana Ibrahimovic.To view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/3ZT6YfQ Photo Credits: David Warren / SIPA USA for APLifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded 30 years ago in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic humanitarian situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.HRH Crown Princess Katherine is dedicated to charity and has a driving passion to help those in need in Serbia. None of her work would be possible without help from caring people in the community. Generous donations and fundraising efforts such as the annual dinner provide lifesaving medical equipment and improve the lives of disadvantaged children.About Lifeline New York:Lifeline New York is a 501c(3) registered not-for-profit whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and was established in Belgrade in 2001, to improve the health and welfare of all those in need in Serbia regardless of religion or ethnic origin.I: @Lifelinenewyork | X / T: @LifelineNYorg

