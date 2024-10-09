Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Redefines Creativity in Networking, Family Offices, and Fashion

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Vital Abigalow @VITAL Photo NYC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a serial entrepreneur, driven by three distinct missions that showcase her exceptional talent and visionary leadership.SohoMuse, the innovative platform she co-founded, reflects her lifelong dedication to empowering creative professionals. Committed to raising all ships, not just a few, she has created a space where collaboration and opportunity can truly thrive for everyone in the industry.In the financial community, where family offices manage the wealth of the most prestigious and impactful families, her voice is highly sought after for her insights on critical issues that help these families drive innovation and positive change all around the world.Drawing on her extensive experience in the jewelry sector, Consuelo is now poised to expand her influence in the fashion industry with the launch of her debut accessories line, specializing in handbags.SohoMuse, celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, is the first-of-its-kind vertical social network dedicated to the creative industry. Serving as both a community and a portfolio platform, SohoMuse unites top talent from various creative fields in one central hub, offering the tools and features professionals need to work more efficiently, network more effectively, and exponentially increase exposure and opportunities. With its exclusive, invitation-only membership model, SohoMuse enables creative professionals to showcase their talents and projects, collaborate with peers, and source talent globally—all within a secure and trusted ecosystem.SohoMuse World is a recently created younger tier helping to nurture collaborations discover talent encourage mentorship and internship opportunities through our event and educational technology platform which connects to our top tier talent.Consuelo, a seventh-generation descendant of American railroad and shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, is a highly sought-after speaker at family office conferences. Her unique combination of personal heritage and entrepreneurial expertise makes her a powerful voice in the industry. Upcoming engagements include the LATAM Investment Convergence Summit, hosted in collaboration with Opal Group, on Monday, October 7th in Miami, Florida. She will also be speaking at the prestigious YPO Conference on Sunday, October 13th, held at Fisher Island, Palm Beach. In addition, the Council for Global Change is to honor Consuelo with a special recognition for her commitment to the organization.Later this fall, Consuelo will continue the Vanderbilt family's legacy in the fashion industry with the launch of an exclusive capsule collection of handbags under the brand name Consuelo Vanderbilt By Ximena Kavalekas. This highly anticipated collection will debut at a special event in New York City, marking the next chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin has made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives..

