CBP officers seize over $267K in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry
DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $267,000 in cocaine.
“This significant narcotic seizure underscores the relentless efforts of our officers to combat the devastating impact of drugs in our community,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del RioPort of Entry. “These types of seizures send a clear message that we are committed to protecting our communities and our nation’s borders.”
The seizure occurred on October 5th, at Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Ford F-150 pick-up being driven by a 21-year-old male United States citizen, for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing a total of over 20 pounds of alleged cocaine, hidden within a compartment within the floorboard of the vehicle. The cocaine had a combined estimated street value of $267,278.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
