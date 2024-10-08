World-Renowned Master of Meditation Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Holds New York In-Person Workshop

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Logo Participant receiving blessing from Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo credit: Science of Enlightenment) Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo credit: Science of Enlightenment) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Science of Enlightenment) Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow @VITAL Photo NYC)

Well-wishers gathered to meet First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint and learn how to manage stress and aim for longevity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A workshop was held at the University Club in New York City by Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint who held a unique one day session where people could come and learn some of the Himalayan teachings from the Siddha master herself to help participants focus on beauty, managing stress in their lives and aiming to increase longevity through the power of meditation.About Yogmata Keiko Aikawa:Born Yamanashi, Japan, 1945, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa has been interested in and practiced yoga, meditation and health regimens since her teenage. Becoming a yoga instructor, she held classes in many culture centers and actively taught asana yoga to thousands of students.At age 39, Yogmata first met Pilot Babaji, a prominent yoga and meditation master, who had visited Japan for a television program, and following which, he invited her for training in the Himalayas. Yogmata then traveled to the Himalayas and underwent authentic yoga training for the path to enlightenment, eventually achieving Samadhi, the supreme state of yoga and meditation.Since 1991, Yogmata has now performed Public Samadhi, which is renowned as proof of enlightenment, 18 times in India, to promote world peace. And has received admiration from all over India. Currently, Yogmata travels the world to guide people to truly essential living through giving lectures and teaching on meditation.In 2016, Yogmata gave a speech, as a guest of honor, at the International Yoga Day event held at the United Nations HQ, upon the request of the Indian government. In October 2016 and May 2017, she presented keynote lectures and taught meditation for Peace at events held in United Nations.She is also renowned as an author and has sold over 1,000,000 copies of her books world-wide.I: https://bit.ly/3M0qWgq | Y: https://bit.ly/3Akmw1y | X / T: https://bit.ly/46DV22S

