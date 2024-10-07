Liqueous LP Announces $65 Million Financing Program in Nuburu Inc. (BURU), Highlighting Comprehensive Financing with Limited Dilution

DOVER, Del., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liqueous LP, a leading multi-strategy fund, focused on leveraging emerging technologies to set a new industry standard for how micro, small, and mid-market issuers access growth capital, is pleased to announce a comprehensive $65 million financing program for Nuburu Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a trailblazer in high-power industrial blue laser technology. This financing program, structured jointly with the team at Nuburu, provides terms designed to deliver predictable, strategic, and low-cost capital while minimizing dilution, significantly exceeding Nuburu’s current market cap of approximately $2.6 million, underscoring the company’s substantial intrinsic value and transformative potential across multiple industries.

The investment includes a $15 million direct capital injection and the establishment of a $50 million equity line of credit (ELOC), designed to accelerate Nuburu’s expansion in sectors such as e-mobility, healthcare, defense, and consumer electronics. This strategic financing solution mitigates dilution through pre-funded warrants, executed at market prices at the time of investment, allowing for possible price appreciation and flexibility across each tranche. Liqueous LP’s investment is aligned with the market value, ensuring the PIPE is funded at market price without any discounts, resets, or toxic dilutive features

Jacob M. Fernane, Managing Partner at Liqueous LP, commented:

“This is a very comprehensive financing solution that provides Nuburu with predictable capital while minimizing dilution and market disruption. The financing is structured at market value with no toxic elements, ensuring our investment aligns with Nuburu’s continued success and growth. Our partnership with Nuburu reflects our strong confidence in the intrinsic value of the company’s technology and its potential to revolutionize multiple high-growth industries.”

Under the Master Transaction Terms Agreement, Liqueous LP will provide Nuburu with immediate capital, including an initial $3 million investment via pre-funded warrants, followed by weekly capital infusions of $1.25 million until an additional $10 million is invested. Additionally, Nuburu will have access to a $50 million equity line of credit (ELOC), giving the company flexibility for future growth, including a $2.5 million convertible note that is available for immediate use.

This financing has been structured in a way that avoids unnecessary dilution, leveraging pre-funded warrants with registration rights, while allowing the company to raise capital incrementally at market prices. This approach provides Nuburu with substantial liquidity to scale its operations while validating the company’s underlying value.

Nuburu’s recent contracts with NASA, along with its pioneering blue laser technology and key clients including the U.S. Navy and GE Additive, demonstrate the company’s growing market presence in industries that require precision and high-speed processing, such as space exploration and aerospace.

Brian Knaley, CEO of Nuburu, added:

“We are excited to partner with Liqueous LP in what is a significant step forward for our company. This financing strengthens our financial position and underscores the confidence Liqueous has in our groundbreaking technology and our ability to transform key industries. The fact that this financing comes with favorable terms and limited dilution is a testament to the value both sides see in our long-term potential.”

About Liqueous LP

Liqueous LP is an innovative, multi-strategy fund focused on leveraging emerging technologies to provide a new industry standard for how micro, small, and mid-market issuers access growth capital. By utilizing proprietary technology and advanced risk management solutions, Liqueous delivers long-term, low-cost capital that optimizes value and mitigates risk for its portfolio companies. Liqueous specializes in bespoke financing structures including shareholder liquidity products such as REPOs, block trades, and other asset-backed instruments. To learn more, visit www.liqueous.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to Liqueous LP’s and Nuburu’s financial performance and future business activities. These statements are based on current expectations and projections, but actual results may differ due to market conditions or strategic shifts. Liqueous LP is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

