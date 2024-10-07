Game Commission to meet Oct 10.

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, to conduct a closed executive session. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will take place virtually. The full agenda, and other information, is available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in viewing the meeting, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, is available on the Department’s website.

In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Ryan Darr at 505-239-2770. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.