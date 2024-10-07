Verizon is Ready, Offers Tips as Hurricane Milton Approaches Florida

Year-round preparedness, network infrastructure and mobile assets are the foundation of Verizon’s response plan for Hurricane Milton

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Milton approaches the Florida coast, Verizon remains committed to keeping communities and first responders connected. In addition to a hardened network designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, Verizon's engineers undertook steadfast preparation measures to ensure resources are in place for rapid response.

“At Verizon, our top priority is supporting the communities we serve. Our responsiveness and partnership at times of crises truly matters,” said Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “From families, to businesses, to first responders, we are here to provide the reliable service they can count on. Our team is working tirelessly to keep our customers connected now and in the days ahead.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, satellite communications have proven to be an important communication tool when terrestrial services have been impacted. Make sure your phone is ready in advance. Customers with an iPhone 14 or newer should upgrade to iOS 18 to ensure they can send text messages or connect with emergency services via satellite. And for those with Google Pixel 9 devices, emergency messaging is also available via satellite. Both operating systems have demos available allowing customers practice in messaging via satellite in advance. Learn more, here .

Verizon’s networks are primed

Verizon's networks are primed to maintain connectivity even in the face of extreme weather conditions. With redundancy built into critical paths and components, Verizon's network is engineered with the goal of withstanding severe weather. Verizon engineers have prepared by conducting thorough checks, as well as ensuring backup systems, like batteries and generators, are operational and refueled. Verizon has also installed liaisons at area Emergency Operations Centers to allow seamless partnership with local, state, and government agencies to ensure a rapid restoration.

In preparation for potential network recovery operations, Verizon has staged in close proximity a fleet of portable network solutions, including satellite-based portable network assets, providing crucial connectivity in scenarios where fiber connections are compromised, as well as mobile generators to assist communities in the result of commercial power loss.

Verizon Frontline stands at the ready, prepared to assist first responders in any capacity needed

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to help ensure that public safety agencies on the front line of any potential disaster have the mission-critical communications capabilities needed to achieve their missions. This team, composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel, is solely dedicated to supporting public safety customers during emergencies at no cost to the supported agencies.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to more than 1,000 requests for mission-critical communications support from more than 500 different agencies in 46 states.

Being prepared is essential to support local businesses and communities

Recognizing the critical role of connectivity in business continuity, Verizon Business provides a suite of solutions tailored for seamless operations during emergencies. Businesses and government organizations need the right game plan. Suggested actions include:

Mitigate customer disruption: Think about what you need to ensure continuous service to your customers, and what software and equipment your business needs to continue operations. Make a detailed list, including service contracts and warranty information, and all pertinent phone numbers for local authorities, utility companies, suppliers, and vendors.

Think about what you need to ensure continuous service to your customers, and what software and equipment your business needs to continue operations. Make a detailed list, including service contracts and warranty information, and all pertinent phone numbers for local authorities, utility companies, suppliers, and vendors. The right tech makes an impact: Ensure you have the right technology to support your business connectivity needs assuming you might need to move away from your primary location.

Ensure you have the right technology to support your business connectivity needs assuming you might need to move away from your primary location. Contacts and documents are key: Make sure you have contact information updated and readily available for all employees, including at-home information for remote workers and branch information for satellite offices.

Make sure you have contact information updated and readily available for all employees, including at-home information for remote workers and branch information for satellite offices. Test, test, and test again: Stress-test primary and backup networks and shore up any weak areas.

Stress-test primary and backup networks and shore up any weak areas. Keep track of equipment: Ensure employees working from home have documented all corporate equipment being used to work from home in case of damage or loss.

Ensure employees working from home have documented all corporate equipment being used to work from home in case of damage or loss. Have a backup plan: Ensure backup plans are in place to shift work in case work-from-home employees in a storm-impacted area have to evacuate their homes or their home loses commercial power.

Are you hurricane ready?

Verizon’s team works year-round to ensure customers remain connected to their loved ones and the activities that provide comfort during a disaster. As residents prepare to stay connected and entertained, consider these tips:

Stock Up on power supplies like batteries for flashlights and radios or device chargers. Take it a step further by charging your devices that can act as chargers for other devices like laptops and power stations. Don’t forget to ensure you have the cables!

on power supplies like batteries for flashlights and radios or device chargers. Take it a step further by charging your devices that can act as chargers for other devices like laptops and power stations. Don’t forget to ensure you have the cables! Download movies, books, apps and games in case of a power outage. Or gather board games, card games, and puzzles to go device-free.

movies, books, apps and games in case of a power outage. Or gather board games, card games, and puzzles to go device-free. Locate important documents that you may need later as well as sentimental photos and items.

important documents that you may need later as well as sentimental photos and items. Plan non-perishable meals. Keep a few non-perishable ingredients, like a manual can opener and other kitchen tools on hand.

non-perishable meals. Keep a few non-perishable ingredients, like a manual can opener and other kitchen tools on hand. Grab some candles, blankets, pillows, or anything that makes your hurricane safe space comfortable.

some candles, blankets, pillows, or anything that makes your hurricane safe space comfortable. Read up on the American Red Cross’ hurricane preparedness tips.

on the hurricane preparedness tips. Bookmark our Check Network Status page or go to My Verizon app and click Support Topics to notify us if you experience any network issues or to check to see if there are any known issues in your area. Enter your location, select the type of service issue, and we will provide a real time status update.



More information

Visit Verizon's Online Emergency Resource Center, verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center , for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.

