netnumber Amplifies Digital Identity Services With Advanced Data-Driven Capabilities and Strategic Sekura.id Partnership

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- netnumber, a global leader in Number Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) solutions, today announces new, advanced digital identity capabilities within its suite of NIaaS services as a result of a strategic partnership with Sekura.id , a globally recognized digital identity service provider. These services and partnership build on netnumber’s strong phone number data offering to help expertly meet evolving digital identity needs for a range of enterprises, CPaaS providers, Mobile Network Operators, financial institutions and beyond.These digital identity services ensure customers can more effectively master user onboarding, account takeover detection and identity fraud prevention, adding additional touchpoints to support every phase of the user journey and business ecosystem, including:- KYC Matching: Compares and matches identity information against phone plan subscription data, providing a more complete and comprehensive match to available data to ensure user identity accuracy and increasing confidence when onboarding a new end user.- SIM Swap Detection: Indicates if and when a SIM card (physical or eSIM) change has occurred on a subscription plan, supporting verification protocols to help customers trust end-user identities within their ecosystem. This helps prevent account takeover by determining if an end user might instead be an imposter exploiting a digital identity.- Number Verification: Enables a customer to determine if an end user is currently in the possession of their device and connected to their carrier’s network. To answer the enduring question of silent verification and help prevent fraud, this service enables ongoing digital identity verification processes.“While highly valuable, expanding digital identity footprints are complex to securely manage when tailoring experiences, supplementing identification and more,” comments Steve Legge, CEO and President of netnumber. “Our broad range of global phone number data services enables us to pinpoint in-depth, real-time information about a phone number to support many ecosystems, but importantly, these capabilities are also vital for creating more complete, high-value digital identity practices. Phone numbers are present at almost every single point of engagement with an end user and are also in demand for a real-time response. Our existing services already help enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and reduce costs, so this is a natural but indispensable next step.”Expanding upon the data-driven visibility and trust capabilities delivered by netnumber’s existing industry-leading offerings, the new digital identity services leverage the foundational value of netnumber’s global services and massive data resources across portability, operator and line type change, risk, and connectivity information.Employing authoritative, accurate and pre-verified mobile operator data, these digital identity services can combine with netnumber’s NIaaS offering to support customer requirements from end to end. For example, account takeover fraud is comprehensively mitigated by combining Number View (inter-operator) with SIM Swap Detection (intra-carrier) capabilities or Carrier ID can be used to identify suspicious operators with limited requirements to set up new subscribers before using KYC Matching to determine information accuracy. These synergies are comprehensive and growing across the netnumber service offering.The strategic partnership with Sekura.id, a key player in the digital identity community delivering Mobile Network Operator data connections across the Americas and Europe with plans for further geographic expansion, further empowers service providers to enhance their digital identity services. This enables netnumber to enhance digital identity insights by aligning them with phone number intelligence opportunities, expanding the accuracy within end-user journeys while underscoring its dedication to building advanced future-focused services.“Today marks a transformative step in mobile identity,” notes Mark Harvey, CEO of Sekura.id. “Formalizing our partnership with netnumber and integrating our cutting-edge services enables us to bring together the best of both companies' expertise, giving businesses unique, unprecedented confidence in their user verification processes. Together with netnumber, we are raising the bar for what’s possible in real-time, mobile-led identity solutions."To learn more about netnumber’s world-leading suite of NIaaS services, visit www.netnumber.com # # #About netnumber:netnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.To learn more about netnumber, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.Media Contact for netnumberJaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)jsa_netnumber@jsa.net

