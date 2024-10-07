BCM, TCH win prestigious ASPIRE to Excellence Award

The Network of Practice in Health Sciences Scholarship, a consortium of Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College of Medicine children’s foundations in nine countries across Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa, has been awarded the 2024 ASPIRE to Excellence Award for International Collaboration by AMEE, the International Association for Health Professions Education. This recognition underscores the institutions’ commitment to educational excellence and capacity building across the global health landscape.

“This award is not only a tremendous honor but a testament to the extraordinary dedication and groundbreaking innovation of the collaborative teams, led by Dr. Diane Nguyen and Dr. Satid Thammasitboon,” said Dr. Teri Turner, assistant dean of graduate medical education, professor of pediatrics and founding director of the Center for Research, Innovation and Scholarship in Health Professions Education (CRIS) at Baylor and Texas Children’s, which provided support to the Network of Practice in Health Sciences Scholarship.

The network is an international initiative dedicated to creating a collective impact in health sciences, enhancing health outcomes and well-being globally through research, innovation and scholarship. Nguyen and Thammasitboon, who is now the CRIS director, developed a community of practice model for global health professional development, promoting international collaboration and enhancing the capabilities of health professionals and institutions worldwide.

“This achievement reflects the collective efforts of everyone involved. We are grateful for support from CRIS, the commitment of leadership at each of the foundations, Baylor and Texas Children’s, and the dedication of our network of practice members,” said Nguyen, associate director of CRIS and associate professor of pediatrics at Baylor and Texas Children’s.

The award was presented Aug. 26 during the AMEE 2024 Conference in Basel, Switzerland. This accolade enhances the institution's reputation and reaffirms its leadership in health education globally, opening doors for further opportunities that will benefit the entire community.

“Tremendous time, effort and resources are necessary in establishing our global health programs. This speaks to the commitment by our leadership at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital to support our global health endeavors, especially in building capacity through education and training. The ASPIRE Award is an acknowledgement of these collaborative efforts,” said Michael B. Mizwa, CEO, Baylor College of Medicine Global Health, and director, Texas Children’s Global Health.

“This is a wonderful recognition of a program that started as an idea and ended up making such a difference in so many locations around the world. Congratulations to all involved!” added Dr. Gordon Schutze, vice dean of Baylor’s School of Medicine and professor of pediatrics.

To learn more, visit the ASPIRE Award flipbook and the Network of Practice in Health Sciences Scholarship website.