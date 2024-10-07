Touchdown to health: Tips to stay healthy during the season

Whether you’re heading over to NRG Stadium or catching your alma mater on the big screen, football season is in full force. Our experts share some tips on the most nutritious options to grab from the concession stand, how to protect your heart from all the excitement and more.

Ready, set, snack

Maurice Puyau, a senior exercise physiologist with the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, breaks down the calories and the amount of exercise needed to work off some concession stand favorites.

Heart of the game

Rooting for your favorite team can cause stress, which can exacerbate heart problems. Dr. Christie Ballantyne has some tips to help keep your heart healthy.

Cheer hard, sleep hard

If your team’s game times are keeping you from going to sleep at your regular bedtime, our sleep experts offer advice to help you stay well-rested.

Huddle up for hearing

Sound levels at outdoor events like football games can reach 120 decibels, and experts note that any sound above 80 decibels is considered the “danger zone.” To protect your hearing during prolonged exposure to loud noises, consider bringing earplugs, like foam ones you can place inside your ears or an over-the-ear option.

More resources:

By the Momentum Blog Team