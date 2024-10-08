Material Solutions for the World Waterpark Association Symposium & Trade Show

Polycarbonate twinwall is a lightweight, virtually unbreakable material with UV blocking properties that make it a popular choice for water park walkway covers, mezzanines, and patios.

Interstate Advanced Materials highlights water-resistant material solutions for the World Water Waterpark Association (WWA) Symposium & Trade Show.

A lightweight and durable material with UV blocking properties, twinwall is virtually unbreakable and is ideal for water park patios, mezzanines, and walkway covers.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights water-resistant material solutions for the waterpark and aquatic attraction industries ahead of the World Water Waterpark Association (WWA) Symposium & Trade Show in Las Vegas from October 8th to October 11th. As the main global event for water park operators, designers, and developers, the WWA Symposium & Trade Show combines the latest products, educational workshops, and networking opportunities, all in one place.Interstate Advanced Materials provides reliable solutions for the water park and aquatic attraction industries such as polycarbonate twinwall . A lightweight and durable material with UV blocking properties, twinwall is virtually unbreakable and is ideal for water park patios, mezzanines, and walkway covers. Its multi-panel structure blocks UV rays and traps air to increase its insulation strength, helping to provide shade and keep the covered areas cooler.Extruded ABS is a popular choice for water park design and development applications. Its durability and inability to rust or absorb water make it ideal for lockers, drain covers, equipment housings, and more. ABS is resistant to many chemicals, including chlorine and other common water treatment chemicals, which ensures its longevity in water parks. Its toughness and rigidity allow it to withstand daily usage and potential impacts in high traffic areas. Anti-Slip (A/S) HDPE marine board is engineered to enhance safety in water parks and aquatic attractions. It is a high friction material with a specialized dot pattern that creates a sure-grip surface to prevent slipping and promote drainage. A/S marine board has passed ASTM D2047 slip-resistance testing, exceeding the industry requirements for ADA and OSHA. It shares all the properties of standard HDPE, including its light weight, abrasion resistance, and durability. A/S marine board is ideal for decking, ride entrances, ramps, platforms, and other surfaces frequently exposed to water but require steady footing.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with water park and aquatic attraction professionals ahead of the World Waterpark Association Symposium & Trade Show to address current industry challenges. The company remains dedicated to educating water leisure and related specialists on the benefits of plastics and composites. Water park and aquatic attraction professionals seeking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on polycarbonate twinwall, ABS, A/S marine board , and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.