Costa Rica Tourism Expert Calls for Regulation of Unlicensed Vacation Rentals in New Article

Industry veteran warns of potential community disruption and tourism impact if unlicensed rentals remain unchecked

The unchecked growth of unlicensed vacation rentals poses a threat to the inclusive, community-oriented tourism model that has made Costa Rica special.” — Casey Halloran

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A seasoned Costa Rica tourism industry professional has raised concerns about the growing prevalence of unlicensed vacation rentals in the country. In a new article, Casey Halloran, the CEO of Costa Rican Vacations argues for the regulation of these properties to preserve Costa Rica's unique tourism model and protect local communities.Key Points:- Economic Impact: The unregulated vacation rental industry, worth approximately $800 million annually, represents a significant loss in potential tax revenue that could benefit local communities.- Unfair Competition: Unlicensed rentals often undercut licensed lodging options by avoiding various taxes and fees, creating an uneven playing field in the hospitality sector.- Wealth Distribution: Unlike traditional hotels, many unlicensed rentals fail to contribute adequately to local economies and social welfare programs.- Community Concerns: The surge in luxury vacation rentals is leading to gentrification in some areas, potentially creating a divide between tourists and locals.- Preserving "Pura Vida": The author argues that unregulated growth in this sector threatens the unique character of Costa Rican tourism, known for its inclusivity and positive impact on local communities.The article draws parallels with other global destinations that have faced similar challenges, warning that Costa Rica could follow suit if action is not taken. It emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that maintains Costa Rica's appeal as a tourist destination while ensuring sustainable growth and community well-being."Costa Rica's tourism industry has always been resilient, surviving numerous global challenges," says Halloran. "However, the unchecked growth of unlicensed vacation rentals poses a threat to the inclusive, community-oriented tourism model that has made Costa Rica special."The full article, which provides an analysis of the situation and its potential consequences, is available on centralamerica.com

