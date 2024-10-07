Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Replaces Iconic Las Vegas Sign

Las Vegas, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Plaza, which is the oldest and most authentic Thai and Chinese restaurant in Las Vegas, has replaced their iconic signage. After moving to what is now Chinatown Las Vegas, from the Plaza Hotel in downtown, Kung Fu Plaza aka Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has decided to replace, instead of fixing up the iconic "Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant" sign that has withstood the test of time since it was first erected in 2003.

Ever since the World Renowned Thai & Chinese eatery relocated from the Union Plaza hotel on Main Street and Fremont in downtown, back in 1993, to Chinatown Las Vegas, visitors and diners from around the world, especially from Southeast Asia, has flocked to this modest family owned restaurant to enjoy their vast variety of homemade cuisine, especially their Teo-Chew style Braised Duck stew, which was featured on the PBS series "No Passport Required" starring celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant sign gains notoriety as a result of patron's euphoria after their wonderful Asian dining experience. Over the years tourist from around the world have been guided to this restaurant for our authentic Thai and Chinese dishes. Tour managers and guides choose to bring their tour groups to Kun Fu, due to weary complaints after leading their groups from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesian, and lately, Vietnam, of not having a decent Thai or Chinese meal in the United States since their tour started. After fulfilling their "home cooked meal" request, you will usually find the happy patrons of the tour groups snapping pictures at the front of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant documenting their fabulous time dining in Las Vegas.

"I know now why people spend time at the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign on the Strip," says Alan Wong, General Manager of Kung Fu Plaza Restaurant. "They had a good time in Vegas and wanted to document the good times, and they want to compress that documentation into one photo." We can never attain the notoriety of the Las Vegas Sign, which was designed by Bety Willis in 1959, and included elements of Disneyland's shooting star, depicting joy and being the happiest place on Earth. We've considered adding the Silver dollars onto our logo, as has Mrs. Willis did to the sign, representing Good Luck and paying homage to the Silver State, Nevada. We decided against adding silver dollars since we are not a gaming establishment and did not want patrons to think they are in one.

Family is the greatest Joy one can enjoy a good meal with. Cooking a good meal is time consuming and takes a lot of work. When deciding on naming the restaurant "Kung Fu" which was influenced by the martial artist Bruce Lee in the early 1970's, the Wong family chose this due to the fact that "Kung Fu in Cantonese, means to work harder," says Wong. All the associates at the restaurant works hard everyday in order to make our patrons dining experience a memorable one, it shows when our patrons snaps pictures of our iconic sign, to share with their friends and family back home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16mmICdT44U

Founded in 1973, Kung Fu Plaza is the oldest and most authentic Thai and Chinese restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada. The eatery is open Thursday thru Tuesday for lunch and dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The average entre is $15 and most patrons dine family style. For a complete menu, visit kungfuplaza.com. The restaurant delivers within a 5 mile radius and is located less than ½ mile west of the Wynn Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

