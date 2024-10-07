Ensemble Named a 2024 Top Workplace for Remote Work by Monster

Recognized for Elevating the Associate Experience in the Virtual Workspace

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners announced today it is a recipient of the 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award, featured by Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards through an employee survey.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace for Remote Work. Ensemble has always believed in putting people first, last and always, and that includes fostering an environment where our associates can live well and be rewarded for their results,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “We strive to be an employer of choice for top talent and foster a culture of innovation, connection and collaboration. Thank you to our more than 11,000 associates – your dedication to Ensemble, our clients and our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare is making a difference.”

The 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees cultivating exceptional remote working environments. Ensemble earned the award based on employee feedback. Results of a confidential employee engagement survey were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks. The Top Workplaces employer recognition program has a 17-year history of researching, surveying, and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 65 regional markets

“Top Workplaces awards are a powerful tool for companies to attract exceptional talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “They showcase distinctive culture strengths and communicate a clear message to potential recruits: This is a place where you can thrive and excel.”

“These awards underscore the importance of listening to employees about where and when they can be their most productive and happiest selves,” shares Monster CEO Scott Gutz. “We know that this flexibility is essential to helping both employers and candidates find the right fit.”

This is the fourth culture-based recognition Ensemble has received in 2024 for its commitment to associate engagement and innovation. Great Place To Work and Fortune Magazine selected Ensemble for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare List. The firm was also named a Top Workplaces USA for the third consecutive year, earning three culture excellence awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development, and earned its Great Place To Work Certification for the second year in a row.

“Giving purpose and connecting our associates to our mission is tremendously important when engaging with a remote workforce. We remind our associates daily that the work they do is making a positive impact for patients and communities across the country,” said Ensemble Chief People Officer Patricia Munchel. “We also embrace a work-hard, play-hard mentality and are consistently finding new ways for our associates to stay connected in a remote world through leader forums, virtual parties, book clubs and more.”

People first, last and always: People are celebrated as the #1 asset at Ensemble and associate engagement is at the core of corporate decision-making. Recognition and reward programs exist at the enterprise, department and individual level; formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives occur monthly; and associate-led committees coordinate community fundraising and service activities throughout the year.

The status quo isn't good enough: Associates are encouraged to challenge the status quo and submit ideas to improve processes and products at all levels of the organization. Ensemble's Innovation Center and annual investment of more than $30 million in research and development provide the necessary resources to help associates bring transformative solutions to life.

Developing you makes us better: To help associates become their personal and professional best, Ensemble offers an extensive virtual learning curriculum, formalized mentorship programs, career development resources, complimentary membership to the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and resources to complete an industry certification, like HFMA Certified Revenue Cycle Representative, within their first nine months of employment.

Your responsibilities go beyond your job description: Success at Ensemble is everyone's job. From top to bottom, everyone has a voice, and everyone plays a part in the company's collective success. Associates are expected to contribute through standard daily work and to keep their eyes open for improvement opportunities.

All for one and one for all: As its name suggests, Ensemble's teams are encouraged to work in concert to achieve success as a group. Opinions and perspectives are solicited from all associates and executive leadership is engaged and accessible at all levels of the organization.

To search and apply for careers with Ensemble and join a Top Workplace, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 11,000 certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology so they can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

