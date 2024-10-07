Nexus Industrial REIT Announces the Appointment of Mary Vitug to Its Board of Trustees

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Vitug to the Board of Trustees, effective October 7, 2024.



Ms. Vitug brings over 30 years of capital markets experience, including 24 years at Scotiabank as a Managing Director in Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets. Mary has successfully led numerous initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and equity financings with a strategic focus on real estate, consumer and retail, industrial, and financial institutions. For over 20 years, Ms. Vitug was a member of Scotiabank’s Equity Liability Committee, responsible for evaluating risk and allocating capital for global financings.

Currently, Ms. Vitug serves as a Director of StorageVault Canada Inc., a Trustee of Slate Grocery REIT and an Advisor to Nicola Wealth. Mary was a member of the Board of VersaFi (formerly WCM) for over a decade, most recently holding the position of Board Chair. She is a recognized leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Ms. Vitug is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to welcome Mary to the Nexus Board. Mary is a widely respected leader with deep experience in capital markets, banking and governance, particularly within the real estate industry. Mary will be a tremendous asset and complement the depth of expertise currently on our Board,” said Ben Rodney, Chairman of the Board. “I look forward to working with her and am confident that she will contribute meaningfully as we continue to grow unitholder value as a Canada-focused industrial REIT.”

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties comprising approximately 13 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.

