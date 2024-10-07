Submit Release
Celestica to Hold Q3 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Virtual Investor Meeting Wednesday, October 23, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s third quarter financial results conference call and virtual investor meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 23. The conference call start time is 5:00pm ET. Financial results will be released after market close. During the investor meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of the business, growth opportunities and its financial outlook.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
clsir@celestica.com


