Vita Coco Launches Growing Roots Grant Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)(“Vita Coco”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced the launch of its Vita Coco Growing Roots Grant (GRG) program, intended to fund innovative projects that incorporate tree and garden-related learning experiences within under-resourced schools and communities.

The program works in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to offer School Greening grants to schools recognized through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus K–12 program. Funding is open for all recognized 2023/2024 K-12 Tree Campuses to apply, and can be used for one of the following three projects:

Design and installation of an outdoor classroom or learning space on or near school grounds that includes planting trees;

School or community garden project that includes installation of fruit trees;

Schoolyard forest tree planting project.



Stemming from Vita Coco’s Seedlings for Sustainability program, that focuses on restoring and regenerating land around the world, the GRG program serves to enhance school environments with greenspaces, which in turn, aims to improve air quality, boost biodiversity, and strengthen ecosystem resilience, while also fostering environmental stewardship through student education. It also promotes health and wellness by creating outdoor spaces that encourage physical activity and support mental well-being.

Additionally, the program aims to strengthen communities by investing in tailored local projects that build resilience, develop leadership skills, and empower residents. By addressing each communities’ unique needs, it promotes equitable opportunities for long-term community prosperity.

“Our environment shapes our lives every day, and the outdoor spaces, custom projects and tailored learning experiences from the GRG program will enable local communities to prosper,” said John Tran, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at Vita Coco. “We are proud to play our part investing in the planet and enabling more communities to have access to greenspaces.”

Parties interested in learning more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus K–12 program can visit arborday.org.

As a Public Benefit Corporation and a certified B Corp, Vita Coco believes businesses can contribute positively to the communities and environments in which they operate. The GRG program is part of the company’s social impact program, the Vita Coco Project® (VCP), which focuses on empowering communities.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

