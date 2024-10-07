Inspired Entertainment and OPAP Extend Successful Virtual Sports Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, is excited to announce a long-term extension of its successful Virtual Sports partnership with OPAP, Greece’s leading gaming company. Since the launch of Inspired's Virtual Sports product category in 2017, the Company has exclusively provided an engaging portfolio of Virtual Sports across OPAP’s extensive network of more than 3,000 retail venues in Greece.



Inspired currently offers a robust lineup of five Virtual Sports V-Play products tailored for OPAP’s retail stores. These include the popular and successful Soccer 3, the multi-game “Matchday,” the globally exclusive licensed “NBA Re-Play” game, as well as Greyhounds and unique “Marbles” games.

“Further highlighting the strength of our long-term collaboration with Greece's leading gaming company, we are thrilled to extend our Virtual Sports agreement with OPAP. This partnership reaffirms Inspired's position as the exclusive provider of Virtual Sports, which has already made significant strides in enhancing the retail gaming experience in Greece,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “Our Virtual Sports offerings have enjoyed tremendous success over the years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with OPAP, supporting the company in delivering entertainment options to its customers.”

The partnership highlights Inspired’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that resonate with gaming enthusiasts and generate mutual benefits through continued collaboration and innovation.

“At OPAP, we put customers at the center of everything we do and we aspire to constantly provide them with unique entertainment experiences. On our part, we are pleased with our cooperation with Inspired entertainment. Therefore, we are excited to extend our partnership and further leverage their Virtual Sports products in our retail network,” said Jan Karas, Chairman and CEO of OPAP.

Looking ahead, Inspired and OPAP are excited about the future of Virtual Sports and the potential for continued success through ongoing innovation and collaboration.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

