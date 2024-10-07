Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report third quarter 2024 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/314623001. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call (Access Code 414186). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 866-813-9403 (United States) or 1-929-458-6194 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 898921. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, PCSB Bank and their subsidiaries. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the Company has $11 billion in assets and branches throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York. As a commercially-focused financial institution, the Company, through its banks, offers a wide range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services designed to meet the financial needs of small-to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Clarendon Private, a registered investment advisor. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.pcsb.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331

Co-President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.