Visteon to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 24. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

  • U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-330-2508
  • International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-240-789-2735
  • Conference ID: 8897485

(Dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About Visteon 
Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.95 billion in annual sales and booked $7.2 billion of new business in 2023. Learn more at investors.visteon.com. 

Media:
Media@Visteon.com

Investors:
Investor@Visteon.com

