Robinhood Announces First Investor Day on December 4, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We plan to host Robinhood’s first Investor Day on December 4, 2024 in New York City. The event will be live streamed with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors and analysts to attend in person. We’ll share more about our vision for the next 10+ years and how that can drive customer and shareholder value. We also plan to answer questions from investors and analysts.



About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is on a mission to democratize finance for all. In the U.S., people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker dealer (member SIPC), buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, and spend and earn rewards through debit cards with Robinhood Money, LLC and credit cards with Robinhood Credit, Inc. People can also trade U.S. stocks without commission or FX fees in the UK through Robinhood U.K. Ltd., trade crypto in select jurisdictions in the European Union through Robinhood Europe, UAB, and access easy-to-understand educational content through Robinhood Learn.

