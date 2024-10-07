Lesaka to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2025 Results

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced it will release first quarter 2025 results after the U.S. market close on November 6, 2024. Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast and conference call on November 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“EST”), which is 3:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”), to review these results.



Presentation webcast via Zoom:

Link to access the results webcast: https://bit.ly/3BB5RHG

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference call dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782

South Africa Toll-Free: +27 21 426 8190 or +27 21 426 8191 or +27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of integrated payment solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

