Mobile American Job Centers Now Open in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has opened Mobile American Job Centers (MAJCs) at two Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in Northeast Tennessee to assist Tennesseans who are not able to work after historic flooding in the region.

TDLWD is one of several Tennessee State Government agencies co-located at the MARCs established by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

TDLWD staff can work with individuals to help them file for unemployment benefits. Each MAJC is air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi and laptops displaced workers can use to file for state Unemployment Insurance benefits and federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). TDLWD Workforce Services and Unemployment Insurance Division staff traveled with the MAJCs to assist workers with their applications.

The MAJCs are located at the following MARC locations.

MARC - Elizabethton

1749 Highway 19E

Elizabethton, TN 37643

MARC – Jonesborough

306 Forest Dr.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

The MAJCs will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

All displaced workers in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties must first determine their eligibility through the state’s unemployment program. If they are eligible, they can receive state benefits for up to 12 weeks. After that time, the federal DUA program will provide them with an additional 15 weeks of benefits, based on eligibility.

Regardless of state eligibility status, workers impacted by the floods have 60 days from October 3, 2024, to file for DUA. Everyone should first apply online for state benefits and then immediately complete the DUA application.

Self-employed individuals, workers who were injured during the disaster and cannot work, or those who did not earn enough money to meet state unemployment eligibility requirements will also apply online for both unemployment programs.

Impacted workers can apply for unemployment benefits at jobs4TN.gov.

The weekly benefit payment in Tennessee ranges from $131 to $325 before income tax is taken out. DUA benefits start on the first Sunday after the Presidential Disaster Declaration is signed.

TDLWD will utilize its resources in other areas of Tennessee and has staff and an additional three MAJCs on standby and ready to travel to East Tennessee if needed.