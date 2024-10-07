Comer Probes FCC Decision to Revoke Starlink Funds

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today investigating the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to revoke an award authorizing Space Exploration Technologies Corporation’s (SpaceX) Starlink to receive $885.5 million in broadband deployment subsidies through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairman Comer is requesting documents and communications related to the FCC’s initial decision to award Starlink broadband deployment subsidies and subsequent decision to deny the award to Starlink.

“In 2020, the FCC awarded SpaceX’s Starlink $885.5 million through RDOF. Starlink ‘is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver a broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls’ and more. On August 10, 2022, the FCC rejected Starlink’s long-form application to receive funding through RDOF on the basis that the FCC ‘cannot afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements,’” Chairman Comer wrote.

Starlink satellite systems have recently helped repair and enhance communications infrastructure in rural communities recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has emphasized how the FCC’s decision has impacted Starlink’s ability to assist with the devastation of Hurricane Helene. “Had the FCC not illegally revoked the SpaceX Starlink award, it would probably have saved lives in North Carolina,” Musk wrote in a post on social media platform X. “Lawfare costs lives.”

“In December 2023, the Commission reaffirmed its decision to deny the award to Starlink. More specifically, the FCC again ‘determined that Starlink failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service.’ Notably, however, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington have spoken against the Commission’s decision […] Commissioner Carr has argued that the FCC is now among a ‘growing list of administrative agencies that are taking action against Elon Musk’s businesses.’ The FCC must ground its decision-making in law and not politics,” Chairman Comer continued.

