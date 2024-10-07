Commission Accepting Applications for Vacancy in the 4th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn- The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications to fill the vacancy in the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court following the death of Judge O. Duane Slone on August 24, 2024.

The 4th Judicial District includes Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties. Applicants must be an attorney licensed in Tennessee who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and must reside in the relevant Judicial District.

The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified attorneys to apply. The public hearing for this position will be held in the third-floor courtroom of the Sevier County Courthouse located at 125 Court Ave. Sevierville, TN 37862 on November 12 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

For an applicant to be considered for the judicial vacancy, the Administrative Office of the Courts must receive a completed application by October 23 at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

The application and instructions are available at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application.

The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.