Playersoft Changes the Loyalty Kiosk Landscape with ONE Kiosk Launch at G2E 2024

Playersoft has announced the launch of ONE Kiosk, which aims to enhance player engagement and streamline the gaming experience on the casino floor.

This new addition to our suite of products enables operators to streamline promotions, rewards issuance, and player interaction through both self-service kiosks and staff-assisted mobile solutions. ” — Hunter Hunstock - CEO at Playersoft

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry as Playersoft , a leader in cutting-edge marketing and player development software, announces the launch of ONE Kiosk. This new solution is set to transform player engagement by delivering keen functionality and a seamless gaming experience directly to the casino floor. Attendees can experience a live demonstration at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), held October 8-10, 2024, at the Venetian Convention Center, Booth #3012.“We are thrilled to introduce ONE Kiosk at G2E 2024,” said Hunter Hunstock, President of Playersoft. “This new addition to our suite of products enables operators to streamline promotions, rewards issuance, and player interaction through both self-service kiosks and staff-assisted mobile solutions. It’s designed to meet the needs of properties large and small by integrating with all gaming and business systems, ensuring a truly seamless experience.”ONE Kiosk, developed in collaboration with Playersoft’s preferred mobile and loyalty development partner, Objectstudio , offers a comprehensive range of features. These include the ability to manage promotions, offers, account management updates, email, mail, and SMS opt-ins, win/loss review, and more. ONE Kiosk game library is powered by Engaged Nation, an industry leader in gamification and online promotional portals. Players can look forward to an exciting catalog of interactive promotional games, including Pick-em Games for the NFL season, as well as a variety of themed and insured promotions.For more information about Playersoft and its innovative solutions, visit www.playersoft.com About Playersoft: Playersoft provides the gaming industry with cutting-edge marketing software designed to elevate player engagement and operational efficiency. With a robust suite of applications, including ONE and HPM, Playersoft empowers gaming operators to deliver exceptional player experiences.About objectstudio: objectstudio is a full-service software development house helping innovators create the next big thing. Experts in designing and building mobile apps, data driven web dashboards, responsive websites, lightning-fast APIs and integrations, traditional desktop apps, and more - objectstudio delivers an unmatched custom development experience.About Engaged Nation: Engaged Nation is a leader in gamification and online promotional marketing, offering a robust suite of digital engagement solutions that drive customer interaction and loyalty. Their platform integrates promotional games, interactive portals, and custom campaigns designed to increase brand awareness, engagement, and revenue for casinos, resorts, and other industries.

