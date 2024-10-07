BYD Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in London Lakeside, Advancing Green Mobility in the UK

London, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD, a leading global electric vehicle brand, has proudly opened its latest Sales and Service branch near the Lakeside Shopping Centre in London. This new location marks an important expansion for BYD in the UK market, following the success of its Canary Wharf store, and provides more consumers with the opportunity to experience its innovative electric vehicle lineup.





BYD Sales and Service Store in London Lakeside

The grand opening attracted numerous prominent figures from London's business, finance, culture, and media sectors, receiving significant attention from leaders within the Chinese community. BYD has garnered widespread recognition from global consumers due to its technological innovations in electric vehicles and its commitment to environmental sustainability. The opening of the Lakeside Sales and Service Branch further enhances BYD's brand influence in the UK while offering local consumers convenient and efficient car purchasing services.



BYD Grand Opening Ceremony of New Store in London Lakeside

During the opening ceremony, Benny Li, Head of Retailer Marketing of BYD UK emphasised the company’s commitment to driving the electrification and intelligent transformation of the automotive industry. Benny stated, “The opening of this new store is not only a milestone in our market expansion but also a significant step toward making green mobility more accessible.

Geetan Jessen, General Manager of Harmony BYD UK, remarked, “As a long-term partner, we believe that the opening of the Lakeside store will not only offer more UK consumers the chance to choose green transportation but will also further solidify BYD’s leadership position in the global new energy market.”

Transaction Manager of Harmony BYD UK Ken Pang highlighted the exceptional team at the Lakeside store and shared exciting prospects for its future. He provided a detailed overview of the four models currently on sale, emphasising each vehicle's unique advantages and performance, including innovations in technology and environmental sustainability, and how they meet the diverse needs of UK consumers.





The photo shows, from top to bottom: Benny Li, Head of Retailer Marketing of BYD UK, Geetan Jessen, General Manager of Harmony BYD UK, Ken Pang, Transaction Manager of Harmony BYD UK.

Lakeside Retail Park is one of the major retail hubs in London and the UK, attracting a diverse consumer base that includes environmentally conscious families, technology enthusiasts, and those seeking sustainable transport solutions. At BYD Lakeside, consumers can experience a range of BYD's popular electric vehicle models up close, including the highly anticipated BYD SEAL, DOLPHIN, ATTO 3, and the newly launched SEAL U DM-i. Through the display of advanced electric vehicle technology, consumers can learn about the numerous advantages of electric vehicles.





BYD's electric vehicle models

The new store offers a comprehensive service experience, including a spacious display area, a test drive zone, and an after-sales service centre, enabling consumers to gain in-depth knowledge about vehicle performance and features. Additionally, the store is equipped with advanced multimedia interactive facilities, allowing customers to easily explore various vehicle functions and enjoy the driving pleasure and convenience that BYD's leading technology offers. The sales and service team ensures an exceptional customer experience, reflecting BYD’s commitment to meeting consumer needs at every step.





BYD Lakeside Sales and Service Store in London





The opening of the Lakeside Sales and Service Store is a collaboration between BYD and its long-time partner Harmony Auto. This partnership has seen significant success since the launch of the Canary Wharf store, showcasing BYD's growing influence in the UK market and the widespread interest in its electric vehicle models.

Harmony Auto plans to continue expanding BYD’s sales network across the UK, with new stores expected to open in cities such as Bristol, Romford, and Cambridge by the end of 2024. This initiative signifies BYD's long-term commitment to the UK.

BYD reaffirms its mission to promote sustainable transportation development through continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs, providing UK consumers with more environmentally friendly and efficient mobility options. Additionally, BYD plans to further enhance its influence in the UK market in the coming years, contributing to a cleaner and smarter transportation vision for the country.

BYD Lakeside Sales and Service Store in London

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Brazil, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 90 countries and regions. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Europe

BYD Europe is headquartered in the Netherlands and is the first overseas branch of the BYD Group, with a commitment to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

For more information, please visit www.byd.com.

About Harmony Auto

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (03836.HK) is a leading comprehensive automobile dealership group in China, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong since 2013. The company specializes in the sale of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles and is expanding into the global market for intelligent new energy vehicle services. Harmony Auto is committed to providing customers with efficient, convenient, and high-quality travel experiences that promote harmony between people and vehicles.

In 2023, Harmony Auto entered into a strategic partnership with BYD, a global leader in intelligent new energy vehicles. Currently, Harmony Auto successfully operates several new energy vehicle sales and service outlets in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific regions and countries. The company is also expanding its presence in European countries such as the UK and France.

Europe: Penny Peng, Director Marketing and PR, PressEU@byd.com tel: +31-102070888

