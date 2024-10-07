Radix showcases the Future of Asset Integrity, Autonomous Operations at The Future Digital Twins Conference, Amsterdam

Empowering Industries with Innovative Solutions for Energy Transition & Sustainability

AMSTERDAM and HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global technology solutions company, is set to showcase its innovative approaches to asset integrity and energy transition at the 2nd Future Digital Twin & Generative AI Conference at the Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam (ETCA).



The conference, organized in collaboration with Shell, brings together industry experts, operators, and technology leaders to address the most pressing challenges in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, focusing on the role of digital twin technology in accelerating the global energy transition.

John DeKoning, President EMEA at Radix, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s role in this significant gathering and said: “As industries move towards more sustainable and autonomous operations, Radix is committed to driving this change. We are excited to be part of this important event and showcase our digital twin solutions that are helping industries achieve operational excellence and sustainability."

The event’s key panel, "Maximizing Data Intelligence & Preventing Digital Twin Failure," features Radix's Trudi Hable, John DeKoning, and industry leaders, including Arnout Roos, Dr. Edmary Altamiranda, and Dr. Subrata Bhowmik. The panel dives into critical discussions on preventing digital twin failures, addressing data fragmentation, and building trust in the technology through secure, scalable solutions.

Breakout Session on Future Asset Integrity

In a special breakout session titled "The Future of Asset Integrity and Autonomous Operations in 2025", John DeKoning explores solutions for aging industrial assets, the lack of standardization, and workforce challenges. He will discuss recent use cases that demonstrate how the latest digital twin technologies, combined with best practices, enable industries to achieve asset integrity and autonomous operations in a cost-effective manner.

"The key to solving these complex challenges lies in leveraging technology in innovative ways, especially through digital twins and AI applications. We believe that by 2025, industries will be equipped with scalable, high-impact solutions to ensure operational excellence and sustainability," DeKoning added.

Accelerating Energy Transition

Radix’s participation in the Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam underscores its commitment to working with global partners to build a sustainable future. By leveraging advanced technologies like digital twins and generative AI, Radix aims to empower industries to meet their net-zero goals and accelerate the energy transition.

Trudi Hable, Head of Partnerships North America at Radix, said: "Digital twins are not just a technology; they are a transformative approach to reimagining how industries operate, maintain asset integrity, and ultimately meet their sustainability goals. This is what we aim to showcase at the Future Digital Twin & Generative AI conference in Amsterdam."

“Radix Engineering is a highly valued member of our campus, with their expertise in innovative engineering, operational excellence, and creating new energy solutions for partners like Shell. Their focus on improving asset performance to minimize disruption and reduce carbon emissions aligns with our commitment to achieve the transition to cleaner energy.” - Ferry Winter, Director, Shell Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam

Radix is thrilled to make its debut at the Future Digital Twin & Generative AI conference, reinforcing its leadership role in providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency, data intelligence, and sustainability for industries globally.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions.

Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com .

About SHELL

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies, employing 103,000 people and with operations in more than 70 countries. We use advanced technologies and take an innovative approach as we seek to help the world build a sustainable energy future.

Shell is a customer-focused organisation, serving more than 1 million commercial and industrial customers, and around 33 million customers daily at more than 47,000 Shell-branded retail service stations.

