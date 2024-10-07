United Steelworkers union members at Waterloo Starbucks win positive ruling on first contract

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is pleased to announce a favourable arbitration ruling for members at the Uptown Waterloo Starbucks store who have reached their first collective agreement with the coffee giant.



The decision by a provincial government arbitration board follows extensive but constructive bargaining between the USW and Starbucks to secure a first contract for the employees, who voted to join the union in May 2023. The Waterloo store becomes the first of five USW-represented Starbucks locations in Ontario to reach a collective agreement.

“This arbitration decision is a huge win and a positive outcome for our members at Starbucks,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “While the bargaining process was largely co-operative, we are glad to have reached a resolution that protects our members’ rights and scheduling flexibility.”

At the centre of the arbitration process was the employer’s proposal to end an existing practice allowing employees to “borrow” shifts at other Starbucks stores. The practice, which offers flexibility for workers, is common at non-unionized Starbucks locations.

The arbitration board agreed with the USW’s argument that the practice should be maintained at the unionized store, ensuring equitable scheduling opportunities for all employees.

The USW represents workers at four other Starbucks locations in Ontario – on Harwood Avenue in Ajax, at the Fairway Plaza in Kitchener, at the Indigo store in the Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, and at Pape and Danforth in Toronto. The USW also represents workers at several Starbucks locations in Western Canada.

The arbitration ruling sets a strong precedent for USW members at other Starbucks locations who are seeking to reach collective agreements, as well as for the union’s ongoing efforts to expand union representation for workers in the coffee industry.

“We look forward to continuing a productive relationship with Starbucks as we work towards fair contracts for workers,” Stewart said. “This decision is a step towards ensuring better conditions for employees, and we remain committed to standing up for their rights.”

USW encourages other Starbucks employees to consider joining the union to secure their rights and improve their working conditions.

“We believe that every Starbucks worker deserves a voice and the protection that comes with union membership,” Stewart added. “Together, we can build a stronger, more supportive workplace for everyone.”

Starbucks workers interested in joining the USW can learn more about the benefits at https://www.imaginebetter.work/starbucks.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Contacts:

Darlene Jalbert djlabert@usw.ca 613-362-4414 – Organizing Co-ordinator

Mario Fortunato mfortunato@usw.ca 506-440-5731 – Organizer Staff

Anita Bryan abryan@usw.ca 519 740-7955 – District 6 Co-ordinator

