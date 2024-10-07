Digital Underground Co-Founder Chopmaster J Drops Tribute Album to His Former 5th Grade Classmate, VP Kamala Harris and Partners with Intercept Music for Worldwide Distribution Deal

While the country is engaged in an intense presidential campaign, musical mastermind, Digital Underground cofounder, Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright aka “Big Brutha Soul”, is determined to infuse the landscape with love and joy for a brighter future.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the country is engaged in an intense presidential campaign, musical mastermind, Digital Underground cofounder, Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright aka “Big Brutha Soul”, is determined to infuse the landscape with love and joy for a brighter future. Having just survived a triple threat health scare, Chopmaster J is claiming what he calls his ‘bonus round’ of life. The hip-hop legend has partnered with Intercept Music for worldwide distribution of his vast music catalog and is releasing a tribute project, “The Kamala Album” in celebration of his fifth-grade classmate, VP Kamala Harris, on the heels of what he hopes is her historical win as the first woman president of the United States. “The Kamala Album” is a powerfully potent selection of ten songs from Chopmaster J’s musical library, with the first release, “Alright” serving as an uplifting sign of the times.

“’The Kamala Album’ project marks an unbelievable turning point for me personally, as well as for the nation at large. VP Kamala Harris and I attended Franklin Elementary School and were classmates in the fifth grade. I grew up and made an impact on the culture with music, while she impacted politics and is now running for the highest office in the land. Couple that with the fact that, after having survived an almost deadly fall, triple bi-pass surgery and a near death experience, I am now reuniting with a longtime industry friend, Ralph Tashjian and partnering with his company, Intercept Music. The added detail that VP Harris, Tashjian and I all share Bay Area roots is sweetly serendipitous to me. I am honestly embracing a new lease on life, as I feel our nation is, with the opportunity to vote the first Black woman president into office!” notes Chopmaster J. “Accompanying the “The Kamala Album” is a roll-out of A Girl Named Kamala merchandise celebrating my phenomenal classmate.”

“Chopmaster J and I go back to pre-Digital Underground days. I have watched him evolve into an incredible artist. His music archives include collaborations with artists like George Clinton, Dave Hollister, 2Pac's first recordings as well as new music projects from his son S.O.T.U. and his band, D.U.Nx.G (Digital Underground Next Generation). I’m very excited about the ‘The Kamala Album’ project and believe it is a major contribution to the culture!” offers Ralph Tashjian, chairman of Intercept Music.

“Intercept Music takes pride in offering independent artists an unheralded digital platform with software and services that are unmatched in the industry. The music industry is a rapidly changing landscape and often, beyond the creative endeavor of making the music, artists are overwhelmed by the many additional duties it takes to get their art to their fans. At Intercept Music, we consider ourselves their supportive home base. We welcome Chopmaster J and look forward to unleashing all the magic that he brings to our table,” notes Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music.

The “The Kamala Album” is a vibrant, Bay Area nuanced embodiment of promise, unity, hope, healing, and yes effervescent joy. Song titles include, “What's it gonna be?”; “Over & Over”; “Berkeley Sunday”; “Moon Dotted Colored Rainbows”; “Alright”; “EWTBL”; “Spirit”; “Reprise”; “Pick & Choose”; and “...And The People Say.” Each track segues with snippets from VP Harris’ speeches. Also, the previously unreleased version of the gospel-tinged “Spirit”, originally featured on the “Boys to the Hood” soundtrack, boasts the Bay Area’s own Tramaine Hawkins and The Interfaith Gospel Choir alongside guest artist Dave Hollister.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative artists. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry.

Intercept Music's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

