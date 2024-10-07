Séance reenactment at Beaconsfield: A Halloween experience beyond the ordinary

CANADA, October 7 - This Halloween season, visitors can immerse themselves in a world of Victorian-era spiritualism at Beaconsfield Historic House in Charlottetown with a reenactment of a 19th-century séance and a chance to uncover the spirits that may lurk within its walls.

The event takes place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from now until October 27. There will be two shows each night, with the first one from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the second from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The reenactment will be presented by a team of museum interpreters and performers where guests will experience the tricks and illusions that awed audiences of the 19th century.

After the reenactment, visitors can delve into the historical significance of these séances at an interactive talk-back session. The session will explore the impact of spiritualist events on Victorian society, and provide insight into the methods and artistry behind these performances.

