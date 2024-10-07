Brookline Public Relations, Inc. celebrates 20 years of excellence in the North American communications industry

Celebrating two decades of superior communications services with team growth, client announcements and more!

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4th, Brookline Public Relations, Inc. (Brookline) proudly marked its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of innovative public relations strategies and outstanding client service. Founded in 2004 by Shauna MacDonald, Brookline has established itself as a leading boutique public relations agency in the North American public relations industry. Since its inception, the agency has offered cornerstone services to its clients including corporate communications, media and influencer relations, crisis and issues management and has expanded its offerings to include brand strategy, Indigenous communications, bilingual and US expertise and graphic design.



Recognized locally, regionally and nationally as a distinguished leader in the communications industry, MacDonald has proudly established the agency with a focus on a commitment to providing quality results and being ahead of the curve. As the first non-billable PR agency in Canada, Brookline serves a wide number of clients in various industries including professional sports teams, major consumer brands, energy and renewable leaders, business moguls, technology trailblazers, entertainers and hospitality mega-chains, just to name a few.

“Since the establishment of Brookline 20 years ago, there have been many significant changes and impacts to the world of public relations,” shares Founder and Principal, Shauna MacDonald. “Through the anticipation of client needs backed by thought leadership and an understanding of the public relations market, Brookline has been able to set itself apart with top-notch work that is rooted in the agency’s pillars of fresh, creative, solid and professional.”

In the evolving world of public relations, Brookline has made several strategic additions to the team by adding brand and communications experts, niche strategists and graphic designers to better suit client needs and offer a full suite of integrated services. This summer, Brookline also announced the addition of a new Senior PR Strategist to lead its Toronto operations. With the expansion of Brookline’s impressive client roster, the agency shows no signs of slowing down and looks forward to the growth and team additions to accommodate and support initiatives nationwide.

As a true testament to the agency’s commitment to excellence in the field, Brookline was recently named Best Boutique PR Agency, Alberta through Corporate Vision’s Canadian Business Awards. Additionally, in both 2023 and 2024, Brookline was certified as a Great Place to Work, symbolizing its unwavering dedication to a positive working environment. These honours not only reflect the agency’s superior approach to combining strategic thinking with a deep understanding of client needs, but also to the establishment of an environment where business excellence is rooted in a healthy and respectful workplace.

“Composed of highly skilled professionals with a wide array of public relations and communications experience, our team knows how to the move the needle for our clients. This milestone really couldn’t be possible without the hard work and expertise that our team brings to Brookline each and every day,” added MacDonald.

The agency remains dedicated to its mission of providing exceptional public relations services while continuing to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of communications. Brookline, with MacDonald at the head, will continue to inspire clients and industry professionals alike, ensuring that Brookline remains the leader in the North American public relations sphere.

