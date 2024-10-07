HealthPRO Canada Unveils Playbook to Strengthen Healthcare Supply Chain Against Growing Disruption Risks

Oakville, ON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada is taking action to protect Canadians from the growing threat of healthcare supply chain disruptions that lead to shortages of critical medications and medical supplies.

In honour of National Health Care Supply Chain Week, HealthPRO Canada is launching the Healthcare Supply Chain Playbook – Ready or Not: Building Collective Resiliency to Navigate the Next Disruption – offering practical strategies to mitigate disruptions and build greater collective resiliency.

“Maintaining a strong healthcare supply chain is essential to make sure patients and providers have access to quality medical supplies, devices, and medications when they need them,” said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada. “Our Playbook provides proactive solutions and best practices to help our member healthcare facilities, suppliers and government partners head off potential threats to our supply chain before they can happen.”

The risk of disruptions to the national and global healthcare supply chain is increasing due to a mix of contributing factors, including natural disasters tied to climate change, labour strikes, and economic crises.





To guard against this growing threat, HealthPRO Canada’s Healthcare Supply Chain Playbook recommends proactive strategies in three key categories – information sharing, contracting and problem-solving.

Protecting the healthcare supply chain from disruptions will require local, domestic and international organizations to increase collaboration and share data with each other more freely.

“Creating a truly resilient supply chain isn’t something any single organization can do on its own,” said Donaldson. “Organizations across the supply chain will have to rethink how we work together to enable safe, high-quality, uninterrupted patient care.”

HealthPRO Canada is grateful for input received from healthcare providers, manufacturers, suppliers, group purchasing organizations, and government representatives across Canada and Europe to develop the Playbook.

To get your copy of HealthPRO Canada’s Healthcare Supply Chain Playbook, please visit https://www.healthprocanada.com/article/ready-or-not-download-the-healthcare-supply-chain-playbook-1.



About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years,

HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

