Yulia Navalnaya and Dame Tracey Emin scoop top awards at Women of the Year 70th anniversary

70th anniversary of awards, first held in 1955, celebrating “extraordinary ordinary” women

Putin opponent's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, says award “gives me strength to keep going”

12 Post Office scandal survivors, gathered in the audience for the first time, are honoured

Anniversary survey reveals concerns over ageism and social media among women

Yulia Navalnaya, Dame Tracey Emin DBE RA, and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE have been awarded the top honours at the 70th anniversary celebration of the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards.

The awards, first held in 1955, recognise exceptional women who have made a profound impact in their fields and communities. This year, the lunch and awards were hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Yulia Navalnaya, a Russian democracy campaigner, received the Woman of Courage Award from former Prime Minister Baroness Theresa May. She was recognised for her advocacy following the death of her husband, Alexei Navalny, a vocal critic of President Putin.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by singer Joan Armatrading CBE, went to artist Dame Tracey Emin for her contributions to contemporary art and her activism for mental health and women’s rights.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE was recognised with the Women of the Year Gamechanger Award for her work on food safety regulations, particularly Natasha’s Law, presented by journalist and broadcaster Emma Barnett.

Natalie Frankland received the Lorraine Trailblazer Award for her impactful community work in Hartlepool, presented by Lorraine Kelly CBE.

A survey conducted by Thinks Insight to mark the event’s anniversary revealed growing concerns around ageism, as well as the effects of mental health and social media on younger generations. Read the full results here.

Yulia Navalnaya said: “I am truly grateful for this award - it means a great deal to me. It reassures me that what I’m doing is right, that it’s not in vain. It gives me strength to keep going, to not be afraid, and to not stop. Every day, step by step, it encourages me to keep making decisions that are right and meaningful. This recognition isn’t just a personal honour; it’s a reminder that the work we’re doing matters and has an impact.”

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE commented: “I am completely humbled because I know that there are many incredible women who are more worthy than I am. So, to have been chosen is a real honour and a privilege. It means so much to be able to tell Natasha’s story, and for her life and death to be a catalyst for positive change and to help save lives.”

Lady Louise Vaughan, Chair of the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards, commented: “We are thrilled to honour these remarkable women whose achievements inspire and uplift others. Their dedication and impact across various fields embody the spirit of the Women of the Year Awards. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, we continue to support and elevate women who are making a significant difference in their communities and beyond.”

Speaking about women’s progress, in an interview for the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards, Dame Tracey Emin DBE RA commented: “In the early days of my career, the art world was so sexist and misogynistic. The idea of being a painter back then was almost impossible, because it was such an entrenched man’s world - not in a casting couch way, but more in a butch, macho, beardy way. I think that’s why a lot of women who did art took up different mediums. That’s really changed - there are a lot of female museum directors now, women curators, art journalists and artists too. Plus, a lot of women artists from history who’ve been wiped out are coming to the fore. But women’s work still sells for significantly less than men’s. So, things still have to change.”

Additional award recipients:

Gilead Kite Women of the Year Award for Health Equity : Tinuke Awe and Clotilde Abe, co-founders of Five X More, for their remarkable efforts in raising awareness and improving maternal health outcomes for Black women in the UK. The award was presented by musician Myleene Klass.

: Tinuke Awe and Clotilde Abe, co-founders of Five X More, for their remarkable efforts in raising awareness and improving maternal health outcomes for Black women in the UK. The award was presented by musician Myleene Klass. Vodafone Business’ Women of the Year Innovation Award : Beren Kayali, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Deploy Tech, for her innovative solutions addressing global water access challenges. The award was presented by actor Celia Imrie.

: Beren Kayali, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Deploy Tech, for her innovative solutions addressing global water access challenges. The award was presented by actor Celia Imrie. bp Community Champion Women of the Year Award : Morag Lightning BEM, for her extraordinary dedication to enhancing biodiversity and fostering community spirit in Turriff, Scotland. The award was presented by actor Nicola Walker.

: Morag Lightning BEM, for her extraordinary dedication to enhancing biodiversity and fostering community spirit in Turriff, Scotland. The award was presented by actor Nicola Walker. Linklaters Pioneering Woman of the Year: Deepali Nangia, for making exceptional strides to improve gender equality within the private equity industry. The award was presented by actor and comedian Sally Phillips.

In addition to celebrating individual achievements, this year's awards also recognised the collective efforts of female sub-postmasters who have tirelessly campaigned for justice for all postmasters wrongfully convicted in the Post Office scandal. Their unwavering dedication and courage in bringing to light the injustices faced by them and their colleagues have not only highlighted systemic failings but have also sparked a national conversation about accountability and fairness. These remarkable women embody the spirit of resilience and advocacy, serving as a powerful reminder of the impact that committed individuals can have in the pursuit of justice and equality. Women of the Year was delighted to have twelve sub-postmasters join the lunch and awards event – the first time this group had been together in person.

About Women of the Year

As the original women's networking event, Women of the Year has brought together a powerful community of remarkable women for 70 years. Striving to inspire and empower women, whilst championing those making a difference to others. Our annual Lunch and Awards celebrates and shines a spotlight on extraordinary women from all walks of life. A non-profit organisation, Women of the Year is run by a dedicated committee of volunteers, whose aim is to continue the legacy of founder Tony Lothian by recognising, celebrating, and advancing the achievements of women throughout the United Kingdom and around the world.

Woman of Courage: Yulia Navalnaya

This year’s Woman of Courage award goes to Yulia Navalnaya, who has emerged as a formidable advocate for freedom and democracy following the tragic death of her husband, Alexei, in prison earlier this year. In the wake of this profound loss, Yulia bravely vowed to carry on Alexei’s fight against oppression. Despite being forced into exile with their two children, she has not wavered in her commitment to justice or her pursuit of a brighter future for her country and has become a powerful voice on the international stage.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dame Tracey Emin DBE RA

Dame Tracey Emin, the acclaimed British artist known for her provocative and deeply personal work, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her career, spanning over three decades, has been marked by her innovative contributions to contemporary art. From her early days with the Young British Artists (YBAs) to her internationally renowned exhibitions, her works such as My Bed and Everyone I Have Ever Slept With have challenged and expanded the boundaries of modern art. Dame Tracey Emin's courage in exploring themes of identity, trauma, and resilience has inspired countless individuals and shaped the art world. Her influence extends beyond her artwork, as she has also been a prominent advocate for mental health and women's rights, further demonstrating her commitment to creating positive change.

Gamechanger Award: Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, a tireless advocate for food safety, has been awarded the Gamechanger Award. Sponsored by Elior, Aramark, Baxter Storey, Delice de France, Compass, CH&Co, and Around Noon, this accolade recognises Tanya's impactful work in improving food labelling regulations to protect consumers. This includes successfully campaigning for the introduction of Natasha’s Law that requires food businesses to clearly label pre-packed foods with a full list of ingredients and to highlight the presence of allergens.

Lorraine Trailblazer Award: Natalie Frankland

ITV’s Lorraine Kelly CBE joined forces for the 13th year with Women of the Year to celebrate inspiring women who have made a significant impact in their communities. This year's Lorraine award was presented to a true trailblazer who has tirelessly championed underrepresented voices and made a real difference through her community projects. Natalie was recognised for her exceptional commitment to the Hartlepool community, founding and leading two impactful organisations: New Perspectives, which promotes well-being and community connection through wellness walking activities, and Removed Clothing, which provides free clothing and promotes sustainability through community donations and recycling initiatives.

