Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size Hit USD 10.49 billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global commercial lawn mower market size was valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 7.02 billion in 2025 to USD 10.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial lawn mowers are a highly advantageous investment for the upkeep of expansive properties or facilities and may also be deemed vital for professional lawn care. Commercial lawn mowers can mow two to twenty times daily or operate continuously for 12 hours. Commercial mowers are also designed with enhanced speed to increase output. Commercial-grade lawnmowers are the most effective, durable, and well-equipped in terms of features that facilitate the mowing process.



Market Dynamics

Growing Demand from Golfing Sector Drives the Global Market

Globally, golf participation has increased substantially year-over-year and is gaining in popularity. Following the 2020 pandemic, there was a significant surge in golf participation. In 2020, it is projected that the population of golf enthusiasts in the United States reached an estimated 25 million individuals. This represents a growth rate of around 2%, resulting in an increment of nearly 500,000 individuals compared to the previous year, 2019. The increasing number of public golf clubs encourages more individuals to participate. As a result, the increasing number of golfers is fueling the construction of new courses, increasing the demand for commercial lawn mowers.

Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Multiple end-users' demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency is propelling the exponential growth of commercial robotic lawnmowers. It is also tiresome for a single individual to mow expansive commercial properties, which is anticipated to push consumers towards robotic technology over conventional ones.

In addition, the rising labor cost in the United States and several European countries encourages deploying autonomous technology to reduce long-term expenditures. In China, the market for mechanized lawnmowers is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.76 percent over the next five years, while in the United Arab Emirates and Australia, it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.88 percent. These factors create opportunities for robotic commercial lawn mowers.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global commercial lawn mower market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The increasing number of policies and programs encouraging vegetation growth in public spaces is projected to significantly impact the North American commercial lawnmower market. Various commercial consumers choose eco-friendly practices to support their sustainability initiatives. Several industry participants emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that generate fewer toxic emissions and superior and enhanced efficiency. In addition, North America is responsible for approximately fifty percent of the world's golf courses. There are over 16,000 golf courses in the United States, ranging from family-friendly public greens to private country estates. Therefore, market expansion is anticipated to accelerate during the forecast period.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.18% over the forecast period. The high market share of Europe can be attributed to the widespread adoption of equipment in various industries, including hospitality, education, and others. Rising business investments, commercial spaces, and government spending on infrastructure are expected to increase demand for the product in the region over the coming years. In addition, market players such as Husqvarna have introduced new product variants of robotic lawnmowers and conventional lawnmowers with increased battery support and enhanced mowing efficiency. These products were more technologically advanced than their predecessors and are, therefore, widely embraced by end-users. These factors contribute to expanding the commercial robotic lawnmower market in this region.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global commercial lawn mower market is bifurcated into ride-on, walk-behind, and robotic commercial lawn mowers. The ride-on segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the global commercial lawn mower market is segmented into professional landscaping services, golf courses and other sports arenas, and government and others. The professional landscaping services segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the global commercial lawn mower market is divided into gas-powered, electric cordless, electric corded, and propane-powered. The gas-powered segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period.

Based on blade type, the global commercial lawn mower market is divided into standard blades, mulching blades, lifting blades, and cylinder blades. The standard blades segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.60% over the forecast period.

Based on drive type, the global commercial lawn mower market is divided into RWD, FWD, AWD, and manual drive. The RWD segment owns the highest market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.77% over the forecast period.

Based on start type, the global commercial lawn mower market is bifurcated into key start, push start, and recoil start. The key start segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global commercial lawn mower market is divided into offline and online channels. The offline segment contributed the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.57% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global commercial lawn mower market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Deere & Company Honda Motor Company MTD Products Husqvarna Group Kubota Corporation Robert Bosch STIGA Group Toro Company AGCO AL-KO Gardentech

Recent Developments



February 2023- John Deere announced that they are entering the electric market alongside other American legacy brands, including Ford and General Motors. The company has announced intentions to increase the number of electric mowers in both its residential and commercial product lines.

March 2023- Stiga, a European maker and supplier of garden machinery and equipment, released the Stiga A1500 Autonomous Robot Mower. Stiga asserts it is the "world's smartest" autonomous lawn mower and the first mower to combine RTK GPS with Stiga's patented Active Guidance System (AGS) technology.

Segmentation

By Product Ride-On Walk-Behind Robotic By End-User Professional Landscaping Services Golf Courses and Other Sports Arenas Government and Others By Fuel Type Gas-Powered Electric Cordless Electric Corded Propane-Powered By Blade Type Standard Blades Mulching Blades Lifting Blades Cylinder Blades By Drive Type RWD FWD AWD Manual Drive By Start Type Key Start Push Start Recoil Start By Distribution Channel Offline Online By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

