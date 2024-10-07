dvm360® announces new Fetch Veterinary conference location in National Harbor, Maryland

Leading veterinary continuing education conference makes exciting move from Atlantic City to National Harbor

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its popular Fetch Coastal Conference from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to National Harbor, Maryland. This highly anticipated event will take place Sept. 12-13, 2025 at the new location, offering an enhanced experience for veterinary professionals from across the country.



This move marks a new chapter for Fetch Coastal, positioning the conference in a vibrant and accessible location that is expected to attract even more attendees from the broader veterinary community. National Harbor, known for its scenic views and proximity to Washington, D.C., will provide a dynamic backdrop for an exciting and educational Fetch conference.

“We are excited to bring the Fetch Coastal Conference to National Harbor, a move that reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the experience for our attendees and expanding our reach within the veterinary community," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®. "National Harbor offers an ideal location that not only brings added convenience and amenities for our attendees, but also allows us to grow and evolve the Fetch conference experience. We look forward to providing the same high level of continuing education and networking opportunities that have made Fetch a trusted resource for veterinary professionals, while embracing the opportunities this new venue offers.”

Fetch has long been recognized as a premier source of continuing education for veterinary professionals, and the move to this new location underscores dvm360’s commitment to offering unparalleled learning opportunities and industry-leading resources. While Fetch Coastal is embracing an exciting new future, dvm360 wishes to express its gratitude to Atlantic City for the many years of hosting the conference. The Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) and Fetch have a rich history in Atlantic City, and this legacy will be honored as Fetch moves forward.

“After many years of hosting our Fetch Coastal conference in the vibrant setting of Atlantic City, I am truly honored to witness and work towards exciting changes that await our learners in Washington, D.C., in 2025,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA and chief veterinary officer of dvm360. “This transition not only signifies growth for our community of veterinary professionals but also underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the field. We look forward to embracing new opportunities and sharing knowledge in our nation's capital.”

By relocating to National Harbor, dvm360 is excited to introduce a fresh and dynamic setting for the Fetch Coastal Conference, enhancing the experience for both returning and new attendees. As one of the most respected conferences in veterinary continuing education, Fetch continues to provide top-tier learning opportunities and innovative resources for veterinary professionals. This move reflects dvm360’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and development of the veterinary community, offering an even more engaging and accessible platform for education and collaboration.

“It has been a busy year for dvm360 and Fetch, planning our very first Fetch Nashville conference and now we are going to D.C. It’s bittersweet to leave Atlantic City, yet equally as exciting to take the Fetch educational experience to our nation's capital,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of dvm360 and Fetch. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team’s dedication to educating the veterinary community. With our ever-evolving, cutting-edge programs, we are building a better future for animal health. And we're just getting started—there are even more exciting innovations on the horizon!”

To learn more about the conference and to register, please visit here.

About dvm360

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360 has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360 hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include multiple Fetch dvm360 conferences, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. Dvm360 is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

