Sit Means Sit Dog Training Excited to Build New Facility in East Texas

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is thrilled to announce the development of a new facility in East Texas, marking an exciting new chapter for this franchise as it expands its reach and services. Co-owner Sam Carns, a Texas native, is particularly enthusiastic about returning to his roots and creating a dedicated space to help families in the region train their dogs effectively.

Jori Pollard-Carns, a passionate franchise owner of Sit Means Sit since 2008, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this new venture. As a Canine Good Citizen Evaluator, Jori is committed to enhancing the lives of dogs through expert training, helping them unlock their potential and discover newfound freedom and joy. Her love for dogs shines through in every tail wag and confident stride, making her a beloved figure in the training community.

The new facility will offer a variety of training programs designed to meet the diverse needs of dog owners. Among the flagship offerings is the 10-day Board and Train program, which has transformed the lives of many dogs and their owners. This intensive course likened to sending a child off for potty training, allows experienced trainers to handle most of the work, equipping dogs with essential obedience skills.

In addition to the Board and Train program, the East Texas facility will feature the Day Train Plus program. This option includes six days of training over two weeks, enabling dogs to receive focused instruction while owners participate in classes that empower them to reinforce training at home. For those who prefer to keep their dogs at home, the Day Train program is also available, requiring more involvement from dog owners while allowing them to stay connected with their pets.

Recognizing the importance of early training, Sit Means Sit will offer specialized programs for puppies starting at 14 weeks. A Potty Training Packet will guide owners through the Sit Means Sit potty training system, laying a solid foundation for a well-adjusted family dog.

Community and socialization are integral to the Sit Means Sit philosophy. All programs will include group classes, providing dogs and their owners the opportunity to engage with others facing similar challenges. The new facility aims to host regular group training sessions, park visits, games, and contests, enhancing training while helping dogs learn to navigate real-world distractions.

For those looking for advanced training, the East Texas location will offer specialized group classes for reactive dogs and prepare clients for the AKC Canine Good Citizen evaluation, available at no additional charge as part of the training programs. The goal is to equip dogs with the skills necessary to confidently accompany their owners in various environments, from breweries and patio restaurants to parks and home improvement stores.

Jori's journey in dog training has been deeply personal. Her beloved black lab, Jed, was her business partner since the inception of Sit Means Sit and is fondly remembered as the "founder" of her franchise location after his passing in 2022. Today, the training team is complemented by Shadow, an energetic Dutch Shepherd, along with Ricky and Lucy, two lively French Bulldogs who bring their own unique flair to the family.

"We are incredibly excited about building this new facility in East Texas," says Jori Pollard-Carns. "Our mission is to create a community of confident dogs and happy owners, and this new space will allow us to provide even more resources and support to families."

As construction begins, the Sit Means Sit team looks forward to welcoming new clients into the family. For more information about the upcoming facility and the training programs offered, please contact the facility directly or visit their website: https://sitmeanssit.com/dog-training-mu/east-texas.

