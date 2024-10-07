The market for B7-H3 inhibitors is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the rising investment from leading pharma companies such as GSK, Merck, and others, the increasing number of patients who are being diagnosed with cancer, the growing awareness of B7-H3 inhibitors, and the increasing number of B7-H3 inhibitors that are under clinical trials.

New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative B7-H3 Inhibitors Set to Transform Cancer Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging B7-H3 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted B7-H3 inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the B7-H3 inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading B7-H3 inhibitor companies such as Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Macrogenics, GSK, Hansoh Pharma, and others are developing novel B7-H3 inhibitors that can be available in the B7-H3 inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel B7-H3 inhibitors that can be available in the B7-H3 inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key B7-H3 inhibitors in the pipeline include Ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), Vobramitamab duocarmazine, Enoblituzumab, GSK5764227/HS-20093 , and others.

, and others. In February 2024, Mabwell Bioscience announced that its clinical trial application of B7-H3 targeting ADC (7MW3711) for advanced malignant solid tumors was approved by the FDA. 7MW3711 is developed by Mabwell's next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform IDDC.

announced that its clinical trial application of B7-H3 targeting ADC (7MW3711) for advanced malignant solid tumors was approved by the FDA. 7MW3711 is developed by Mabwell's next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform IDDC. In December 2023, GSK entered into a license agreement with Hansoh for HS-20093, a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) utilizing a clinically validated topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. As per the agreement, GSK secured exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to advance the clinical development and commercialization of HS-20093 .

entered into a license agreement with for a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) utilizing a clinically validated topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. As per the agreement, secured exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to advance the clinical development and commercialization of . In October 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck announced global development and commercialization collaboration for three Daiichi Sankyo DXd ADCs including ifinatamab deruxtecan (B7-H3 inhibitor).

announced global development and commercialization collaboration for three Daiichi Sankyo DXd ADCs including ifinatamab deruxtecan (B7-H3 inhibitor). In December 2022, the FDA and EMA announced a negative opinion recommending a refusal of the approval for OMBLASTYS (omburtamab) for the treatment of CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.

B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The B7-H3 inhibitor market is emerging as a significant segment within the oncology landscape due to the increasing recognition of B7-H3 as a promising therapeutic target in cancer treatment. One of the key drivers of the B7-H3 inhibitor market is the growing investment in research and development. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly focusing on this area due to the potential for high clinical efficacy and the possibility of achieving significant market share. Clinical trials are underway, exploring various modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates that target B7-H3. The results of these trials are eagerly anticipated as they will provide critical insights into the efficacy and safety of these therapies.

Another dynamic influencing the market is the competitive landscape. As more companies enter the space, there is a race to develop the most effective and safe B7-H3 inhibitors. This competitive environment drives innovation but also poses challenges such as high R&D costs and the need for differentiation. Partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are becoming common strategies to accelerate development and commercialization efforts.

Regulatory factors also play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics. The approval process for new therapies, including B7-H3 inhibitors, involves rigorous scrutiny and can impact the time-to-market. Regulatory agencies' decisions on clinical trial designs, endpoints, and approval pathways will influence the pace at which these therapies become available to patients.

Overall, the B7-H3 inhibitor market is poised for growth, driven by scientific advancements, competitive pressures, and regulatory developments. The successful integration of these inhibitors into clinical practice has the potential to transform cancer treatment paradigms, offering new hope to patients with previously hard-to-treat cancers.





B7-H3 Inhibitor Treatment Market

B7-H3 (also known as CD276) is a protein that plays a significant role in immune regulation and has been identified as a promising target for cancer immunotherapy. This protein is overexpressed in various malignancies, including prostate, lung, and breast cancers, contributing to immune evasion by inhibiting T-cell activation and promoting tumor growth. B7-H3 inhibitors are designed to block this protein's interaction with its receptors, thereby restoring the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells. These inhibitors work by either directly targeting B7-H3 or by employing strategies that disrupt its signaling pathways, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of other immunotherapeutic approaches.

The development of B7-H3 inhibitors represents a promising advancement in the field of cancer treatment, particularly for patients with tumors that are resistant to conventional therapies. Clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these inhibitors in various cancer types. Early results suggest that B7-H3 inhibitors could offer a new line of defense against aggressive tumors, providing hope for improved outcomes in patients with limited treatment options. However, further research is necessary to fully understand the therapeutic potential and to optimize the use of these inhibitors in clinical practice.

Key Emerging B7-H3 Inhibitors and Companies

Several key players, including Daiichi Sankyo/Merck (Ifinatamab deruxtecan), Macrogenics (Vobramitamab duocarmazine), and others, are involved in developing drugs for B7-H3 inhibitors for various indications such as small cell lung cancer, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, and others.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) is an innovative antibody-drug conjugate targeting B7-H3. It's currently under investigation in various clinical trials for treating conditions like Small Cell Lung Cancer, Advanced Solid Tumor, Malignant Solid Tumor, and more. Developed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology, it is designed to target and deliver a cytotoxic agent into cancer cells that express a specific cell surface antigen. Each ADC is composed of a monoclonal antibody linked to several topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (a derivative of exatecan, known as DXd) through tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

Vobramitamab duocarmazine (also known as vobra duo, formerly MGC018) is a research-stage antibody-drug conjugate featuring a humanized B7-H3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) linked through a cleavable connector to the prodrug seco-DUocarmycin hydroxyBenzamide Azaindole (DUBA), which is licensed from Byondis, B.V. This ADC has an average drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of about 2.7. DUBA acts as an alkylating agent that damages DNA in both dividing and non-dividing cells, leading to cell death. Vobra duo aims to target solid tumors that express the B7-H3 protein.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the B7-H3 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the B7-H3 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

B7-H3 Inhibitor Overview

B7-H3 is a member of the B7 ligand family and is a transmembrane receptor commonly found on malignant cells. It plays a crucial role in adaptive immunity. In non-cancerous tissues, B7-H3 mainly functions to inhibit adaptive immune responses by suppressing T-cell activation and proliferation. However, in cancerous tissues, B7-H3 impedes immune responses specific to tumor antigens, contributing to tumor growth. Beyond its immunologic effects, B7-H3 promotes tumor progression through mechanisms like enhancing migration, invasion, angiogenesis, chemoresistance, and endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition and influencing tumor cell metabolism. Consequently, high B7-H3 expression in tumors is linked to a worse prognosis.

New treatments targeting B7-H3, such as antibody-drug conjugates, radioimmunotherapy, and monoclonal antibodies, have shown promising results in early clinical trials across various cancer types. B7-H3 has gained attention due to its significant impact on immune modulation in cancers. Several antibody-based approaches targeting B7-H3-expressing cancer cells have shown strong anti-tumor effects and acceptable safety in preclinical studies. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating their safety and effectiveness in patients. A better understanding of B7-H3's role in tumor immunity may lead to the development of blocking antibodies and potentially enhance cancer treatment outcomes.

B7-H3 Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 B7-H3 Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key B7-H3 Inhibitor Companies Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Macrogenics, GSK, Hansoh Pharma, and others Key B7-H3 Inhibitor Ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), Vobramitamab duocarmazine, Enoblituzumab, GSK5764227/HS-20093, and others

Scope of the B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Report

B7-H3 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: B7-H3 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

B7-H3 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging B7-H3 Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging B7-H3 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Key Insights 2. B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of B7-H3 Inhibitors 4. Key Events 5. B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Forecast Methodology 6. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7. B7-H3 Inhibitors: Background and Overview 8. B7-H3 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 9. B7-H3 Inhibitor Marketed Drugs 10. B7-H3 Inhibitor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Analysis 12. B7-H3 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

