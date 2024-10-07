Grammy Nominated Artist Ja Rule to Headline Groceryshop 2024

New Store of Tomorrow and Techtalks Activations Set To ‘Mesmerize’ Global CPG And Grocery Executives with the Latest Developments In Retail Technology

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groceryshop, the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, today announces multi-platinum rapper Ja Rule as the featured performer at Groceryshop, the unveiling of the Store of Tomorrow, and the introduction of Techtalks.



Grammy-nominated artist Ja Rule is set to headline Groceryfest, Groceryshop's signature party and networking event on Wednesday, October 8th. Known for hit singles including "Always on Time" and "Mesmerize," Ja Rule will bring his energetic performance style to Groceryshop's diverse audience of over 5,000 senior executives from the leading retailers, brands and technology companies across the global grocery and CPG ecosystem.

The evening will kick off with a spectacular Ibotta Performance Network drone show. Hundreds of synchronized drones will bring the sky above Mandalay Bay to life, creating dazzling 3D animations and light displays that celebrate the innovation and dynamism of the grocery industry. This cutting-edge visual experience will set the stage for Ja Rule's electrifying performance, blending technology and entertainment in a truly unforgettable way.

The company also unveiled today The Store of Tomorrow, a new immersive activation that will allow Groceryshop attendees to see, touch, and interact with the next generation of technologies set to redefine the in-store grocery experience. Solution providers including Walmart Commerce Technologies, Caper and Foodstorm by Instacart, Brain Corp, Guac, Diebold Nixdorf, GS1, and Transcend Retail Solutions will showcase the latest innovations in grocery technology, including smart carts, advanced inventory management systems, the latest in AI applications and much more.

Adding to the event's educational offerings, Groceryshop 2024 is introducing Techtalks, a new content stage designed to cut straight to the heart of retail innovation in concise 10-minute sessions throughout the course of the conference. Powered by Amazon Ads and located in the heart of the exhibition hall, the stage will feature leaders from top technology companies including Kyndryl, Inc., Phononic, Dragonfruit, NeuRetail, Symphony RetailAI, ServiceNow, Inc., Arena AI, and Amazon Ads.

“The Store of Tomorrow and our TechTalks stage are the latest example of our commitment to showcasing the strategies and technologies that will shape the future of the grocery and CPG ecosystem,” said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop. “These new additions, coupled with the performance of Ja Rule and the Ibotta Performance Network drone show, will create an unforgettable experience for all of our attendees.”

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are still available. For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.groceryshop.com.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit https://groceryshop.com.

Media Contact:

George Morin

Director, Press and Partnerships, Shoptalk

pr@groceryshop.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.