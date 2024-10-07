Caddis Cloud Solutions and Lonestar Data Holdings Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Data Storage and Security

The collaboration is set to enhance data security, cloud capacity, and sustainable infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddis Cloud Solutions , a global advisory firm specializing in Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment, announces a strategic partnership with Lonestar Data Holdings , the first company in the world to provide a commercial service from the surface of the Moon, the leader in lunar edge processing and data storage. Together, Caddis and Lonestar aim to create a premier data secure network servicing terrestrial, space, and lunar-based digital infrastructure, marking a significant leap forward in data storage and security.



The partnership offers several key benefits for enterprise and the government sector, including enhanced data security through Lonestar’s state-of-the-art technology for data storage on the Moon, ensuring unparalleled protection for mission-critical data. Caddis will leverage its extensive network and expertise to increase cloud capacity, addressing the growing demand for data storage and processing. Both companies are committed to promoting sustainability, with Lonestar’s lunar data centers offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional, carbon-heavy data centers on Earth. Furthermore, Lonestar clients benefit from a fixed pricing model, ensuring predictable and transparent billing. This approach eliminates the uncertainties and hidden costs often associated with traditional data storage services, providing clients with a reliable and straightforward cost structure.

"We are excited to join forces with Lonestar to push the boundaries of what is possible in data storage and security,” said Scott Jarnagin, founder and CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions. ”By combining our deep industry expertise with Lonestar’s first-of-its-kind technologies, we are setting a new standard and enabling our partners and customers – from enterprises to government entities – to take advantage of a new solution to data storage. This partnership underscores our commitment to addressing the complex demand of modern data centers and digital infrastructures, but also anticipate the future needs of our clients.”

“We are embarking on a journey to redefine data security and storage today and into the future,” said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings. “Our mission is to provide secure, sustainable, and resilient data solutions that meet Data Sovereignty. Through our partnership with Caddis, we are not just protecting data; we are preserving the very foundation of our digital society.”

Together, Caddis Cloud Solutions and Lonestar Data Holdings are not only addressing current data storage challenges but also paving the way for future advancements. This partnership symbolizes a new era in data security and storage, where the integration of cutting-edge technologies and strategic collaboration drives unprecedented progress. Looking to the future, the alliance stands as a testament to the limitless potential of innovation in transforming the digital landscape.

About Caddis Cloud Solutions

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier global advisory firm specializing in strategic Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. With over 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between cloud capacity supply and demand, the firm ensures clients – from hyperscalers to enterprises, to cloud infrastructure providers, data center developers and operators, and others – receive tailored solutions for their cloud infrastructure needs. Caddis aims to form long-term partnerships with clients that extend beyond single engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com .

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services creating a premier data secure network to service terrestrial, space, and lunar based digital infrastructure. Lonestar will provide secure digital services for enterprise and government customers directly and through trusted Cloud service providers. Lonestar is currently conducting a series of lunar technology demonstration missions and will commence continuous commercial services in 2026.



For more information, please visit www.lonestarlunar.com or Contact: Stephen Eisele, media@lonestarlunar.com .

