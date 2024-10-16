Toilets, Tubs, Sinks, Oh My, at MSI

Toilet Terrace - A Collection of 15 Vintage Toilets Toilet Terrace is full of color and fall Toilet Terrace Pastel Wall with Bathroom Signs and Vintage Outhouse Doors

Company repurposes old fixtures and displays them in a whimsical collection for all to enjoy.

Our delivery people, vendors, and customers all love the toilets. They've taken pictures of them, and many tell stories about having similar ones in their childhood home or grandparent's home.” — Audra Giese

LEBANON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. – There’s a 1922 red Kohler tub along Route 31 South in Lebanon. It marks the entrance to MSI Plumbing and Remodeling, but it isn’t the only old plumbing fixture on display. As you get closer to the building, you’ll notice a garden of colorful old toilets, affectionally called the “Toilet Terrace.”

“I’ve always loved colorful things and being creative. I believe everyone should have the opportunity to be creative and have fun,” Giese said. “Being in the trades can be a dirty and thankless job; many don’t value tradespeople the way they should. I wanted to find a way to show our love and support for the passion that our plumbers, remodelers and HVAC technicians have because we are also passionate and love what we do.”

The current collection includes 15 toilets, four sinks, two bidets and two clawfoot tubs all in 16 distinct colors. Most of these fixtures remain in their original finish, except for the two tubs and the lilac toilet that Giese refinished. Her favorites, for their “wacky shapes”, are the bright pink and yellow 1974 Rialto toilets from Kohler.

Giese said most of her collection has come from prowling Facebook Marketplace. On a recent trip to Hershey, Penn., she unexpectedly picked up two Rialtos when Facebook notified her that they were available in the area. Her friend jokingly said to her, “I’m not saying you have a problem, but I’m not not saying you have a problem.”

Most old fixtures, especially toilets, end up in the garbage. They can’t be reused, not only because of the “ick” factor, Giese said, but also because flushing guidelines have changed. Old toilets used between 5 and 7 gallons of water compared to today’s 1.6-gallon toilet. Repurposing the old fixtures saves them from landfills, gives them a new purpose as planters, and showcases how design and décor have evolved over the years.

“Our delivery people, vendors and customers all love the toilets,” Giese said. “They’ve taken pictures of them, and many tell stories about having similar ones in their childhood home or grandparent’s home. A few people have asked if they are for sale, but I could never part with them at this point.”

About MSI

MSI Plumbing & Remodeling is a women-owned, family-run operation that has been in business for over 30 years. Serving both residential and commercial customers in central New Jersey, MSI specializes in plumbing, heating and AC, generators, and remodeling.

MSI Toilet Terrace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.