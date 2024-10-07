Application Process Opened for Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn. – The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals following the death of Judge James Curwood Witt, Jr., on August 17, 2024.

Interested applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for the past five years and a resident of the Eastern Grand Division of the state.

Applicants must complete the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments’ application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, November 13th.

The public hearing for this position will be Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. EST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building, 505 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902.

Following the interviews, public hearing and deliberations, the Council will select three candidates to recommend to the governor.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.