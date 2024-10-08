Zappix Secures New Client in Healthcare Services, Elevating Customer Experience with Digital Self-Service Solutions

Zappix is proud to announce the successful expansion of its services to a healthcare services provider.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix , a leader in AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platforms, is proud to announce the successful expansion of its services to a healthcare services provider. This agreement underscores Zappix’s commitment to delivering innovative automated digital customer service solutions.The provider, specializing in comprehensive wellness programs for employees across multiple organizations, has chosen Zappix to enhance their customer experience through advanced digital self-service capabilities.The client will implement Zappix’s cutting-edge digital self-service solutions to address two primary customer service needs: login credential resets and assistance with forms and FAQs. By automating these frequent service requests, Zappix will empower users to self-serve efficiently through digital channels, ultimately reducing overall call volumes.“We are excited to welcome an innovative corporate wellness provider to our client roster,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. “By utilizing our digital self-service solutions, they will streamline customer interactions, lower operational costs, and significantly enhance user satisfaction. This new sale highlights Zappix’s ongoing dedication to providing state-of-the-art digital engagement tools across various industries.”Key Benefits of the Solution:Call Deflection: Zappix’s Visual IVR will significantly reduce inbound call volumes, enabling customer service agents to focus on more complex inquiries.Self-Service Empowerment: Users will have the ability to independently resolve issues related to login credentials and form submissions, minimizing frustration and delays.Operational Efficiency: Automating routine service requests will help the provider optimize operations, cut costs, and deliver a more efficient user experience.About ZappixZappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents’ activities using Digital Agent Assist.The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com ContactZappix, Inc.marketing@zappix.com(781) 739-2770Shannon Colbertshannon.colbert@zappix.com

