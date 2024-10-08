Deck Doc Inc. Reveals the Most Popular Deck Stain Colors of 2024

IPE deck

Deck Doc Inc. Announces the Top Deck Stain Colors of 2024, Highlighting a Continued Preference for Natural and Earth-Toned Finishes Among Homeowners in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the deck sealing and staining season in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs draws to a close, Deck Doc Inc. , a leading provider of deck maintenance and restoration services, has announced the most sought-after deck stain colors of 2024. For the third consecutive year, “Natural Cedar Tone” from Rymar has emerged as the top choice among homeowners looking to enhance the natural beauty of their outdoor spaces. This oil-based, semi-transparent stain remains a favorite due to its ability to bring out the wood’s inherent warmth while offering robust protection against the elements.Trailing closely behind in popularity is Rymar’s “Honey Brown,” a warm, medium tone that strikes a balance between natural aesthetics and contemporary appeal. The third most popular stain, “Sienna,” also from Rymar, is appreciated for its rich, reddish hue, adding a touch of sophistication to decks across the region.The results of the company’s annual analysis reflect a consistent trend towards natural, semi-transparent finishes that showcase the wood grain. These stains provide homeowners with a protective barrier while allowing the wood’s texture and character to remain visible. “Natural Cedar Tone” in particular has stood out as the go-to choice for homeowners who seek a classic, versatile look that complements various styles of exterior home design.“Homeowners are consistently choosing stains that highlight the natural beauty of their decks rather than masking it,” remarked George D., owner of Deck Doc Inc. “The continued popularity of ‘Natural Cedar Tone’ speaks to the desire for an elegant, timeless appearance. It’s a testament to the quality of Rymar’s products and their ability to deliver both visual appeal and durability.”** Solid Stain Colors Gain GroundWhile semi-transparent stains have dominated the market, solid stain colors are making a notable impact. For 2024, Benjamin Moore’s “Fresh Brew” has emerged as the leading solid stain color, chosen for its deep, earthy tone that provides a clean and contemporary look. “Fresh Brew” offers a distinct contrast to the natural wood grain, making it a favored option for homeowners looking to completely transform their decks with a bold, uniform color.The second most popular solid stain, “Hidden Valley,” also from Benjamin Moore, is a muted green hue that blends harmoniously with lush backyard landscapes. This choice reflects a growing trend of incorporating more organic colors into deck design, tying outdoor spaces together with surrounding nature.Rounding out the top three is Benjamin Moore’s “Natural Cedar Tone” in a solid finish. Unlike its semi-transparent counterpart, this solid stain offers complete coverage, making it ideal for older decks or those that require a more uniform look. It provides a versatile option for those who love the color but prefer a more opaque appearance.** Analyzing the TrendsThis year’s stain color trends suggest that homeowners are increasingly opting for shades that are both natural and versatile. The sustained popularity of Rymar’s oil-based, semi-transparent stains can be attributed to their ability to highlight the deck’s natural wood while offering long-lasting protection. Oil-based stains penetrate deeply into the wood, enhancing durability and resilience against Chicago’s often unpredictable weather conditions.Among solid stains, darker, earth-toned colors such as “Fresh Brew” are making a strong showing, particularly among those looking to create a more modern look. The deep brown hue is perfect for creating contrast against lighter house exteriors or adding a sense of coziness to outdoor living areas. Meanwhile, “Hidden Valley” caters to homeowners who want their deck to blend seamlessly with garden and backyard environments, creating a unified outdoor aesthetic.The focus on these colors aligns with broader trends in exterior home design, where there is a growing emphasis on using natural tones and finishes to create harmonious outdoor spaces that flow from the inside out.** The Importance of Choosing the Right StainSelecting the appropriate stain is a critical decision that can affect both the longevity and aesthetic of a deck. Oil-based, semi-transparent stains like those from Rymar have proven to be effective at penetrating the wood, preventing moisture intrusion, and providing UV protection. They are particularly favored for their ability to accentuate the wood grain and give decks a rich, polished appearance.On the other hand, solid stains from Benjamin Moore offer complete coverage, making them ideal for decks that need to conceal imperfections or achieve a uniform color . These stains form a protective layer on the surface of the wood, shielding it from the sun’s rays, moisture, and mildew. Solid stains are often chosen for decks that have been previously stained or are older and more weathered.** Looking Ahead to 2025As the season winds down, Deck Doc Inc. is already looking ahead to next year’s trends. With sustainability becoming an increasing priority for homeowners, there may be a growing interest in environmentally friendly stain options that balance aesthetics and environmental impact. Innovations in stain formulations, such as water-based stains that offer similar protection and beauty as their oil-based counterparts, could become more prominent.“We’re always exploring new products and trends to ensure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers,” stated George D. “Each season brings new preferences and ideas. It’s exciting to see how homeowners’ tastes evolve and how that shapes the overall look of decks throughout Chicago and its suburbs.”** About Deck Doc Inc.Deck Doc Inc. is a premier deck maintenance and restoration company serving Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Specializing in deck cleaning, sealing, staining, and restoration, the company is dedicated to helping homeowners maintain and enhance their outdoor spaces. With a commitment to using high-quality products and delivering exceptional results, Deck Doc Inc. has built a reputation as a trusted partner for all deck maintenance needs.For more information, please visit https://www.chicagodeckdoc.com/ ---For media inquiries, please contact:Deck Doc Inc.(847) 979-9299

Legal Disclaimer:

