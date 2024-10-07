James Malinchak Shows Speakers How to Bond with Audiences

James Malinchak Speaks at Life Surge Christian Event James Malinchak - America's #1 Motivational Speaker James Malinchak Speaks at Life Surge Christian Event James Malinchak Speaks at Life Surge Christian Event James Malinchak Speaks at Life Surge Christian Event

Speakers must create instant rapport with their audiences if they want to inspire and motivate them!

When you focus on connecting with audiences, you change lives!” — James Malinchak

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speakers must create instant rapport with their audiences if they want to inspire and motivate them, says James Malinchak , a Florida based business motivational keynote speaker, www.Malinchak.com "When you start a keynote presentation, a seminar program or a conference, things will go so much better if you share your philosophies, truths, positions, or values. These core messages set the stage for your event," said Malinchak, whose recent book is called "Millionaire Success Secrets," which he offers for free at http://www.millionairefreebook.com To find your foundational truths, follow these steps:(1) Ask yourself, "What do you want people to achieve in their lives?"(2) Look to your faith, spirituality and personal tenants, for ideas.(3) Write them down, then figure out which one fits best into your presentation.(4) Ask your friends, family, and current clients what you share the most. They might be able to reveal your foundational truths for you.(5) Be specific. Do not limit yourself to vague sayings like, "I want them to be happy." What does happy look like to you? For me, happiness is being financially free of debt and having the financial means to give to the charities of my choice while providing for my family.By determining these foundational truths and sharing them with your audiences, you will be able to bond with them because they will know who you are and what you stand for, he said.About James MalinchakJames Malinchak has delivered more than 3,000 motivational presentations for events worldwide, and was named Consummate Speaker of the Year by Sharing Ideas professional speakers' magazine. He has appeared in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and several hundred other publications.He began his sales career right out of college as a stockbroker with a major Wall Street Investment Firm and was awarded Most Outstanding Performance (twice) and #1 in New Account Openings (twice).Currently, he owns several businesses, has authored 30 books, and has read and researched over 5,000 books on personal and professional development.He is a Contributing Author to the #1 New York Times Best-selling book series "Chicken Soup for the Soul" with his own personal stories published in "Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul," "Chicken Soup for the Kid's Soul" and "Chicken Soup for the Prisoner's Soul." James is the Co-author of the Best-Selling book "Chicken Soup for the College Soul."He mixes enthusiasm and humor with motivational stories to deliver a high content message that will has audiences laughing, learning and inspired.Giving back is a big part of Malinchak's life and he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others. Especially dear to his heart is helping kids create a successful future by developing the belief in themselves that they can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams and goals.He was named one of the "Top 40 Business People Under the Age of 40 in Las Vegas."

James Malinchak Interviewed on ABC News

