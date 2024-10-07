California takes bold step to revolutionize youth sports with 25×25 Coaches Challenge

Why this matters

Physical activity and sports participation rates are declining nationally, and California is no exception. Today many children in California are not meeting daily physical activity recommendations, and only half of California’s youth participate in sports. With around 70% of children discontinuing organized sports before reaching high school, the 25×25 California Coaches Challenge aims to create a more positive and inclusive sports and fitness culture that keeps youth engaged in sport and helps them develop the skills needed to thrive.

Through existing relationships with parks and recreation systems, schools, community-based organizations, and club teams, PCA and CHJS will provide training to at least 25,000 coaches across California by December 2025. The Governor’s Advisory Council will promote the initiative statewide, reaching communities with significant need and underrepresentation in youth sports. CHJS has existing coach training partnerships across the state. Notable examples include the Dodgers Foundation, the Los Angeles Clippers, the YMCA of Greater Los Angeles, and, together with Nike, the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department. PCA, with its robust state-wide infrastructure, also has planned trainings this fall with the LA Jr. Clippers, USTA Southern California, Boys and Girls Club of Burbank, Irvine Ice Foundation, Santa Maria Swim Club, and numerous high schools across the state.

Kevin Connors, Managing Director of the Susan Crown Exchange, funder of the Million Coaches Challenge: “California is setting a powerful example for the country. This initiative will help ensure that hundreds of thousands of young athletes experience sports in ways that promote physical, emotional, and mental well-being.”

The California Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being

Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind is a California campaign launched in 2023 by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, with a goal to provide guidance and resources on physical activity and mental well-being for Californians of all ages; increase awareness among all age groups about the benefits of movement, sport, nutrition, and overall mental wellness; encourage intergenerational physical fitness activities; promote equitable access to outdoor and physical activities for underserved communities; and facilitate collaboration among federal, state, and local agencies, education, business and industry, the private sector, and others in the promotion of movement and mental wellness. The campaign provides easy ways for Californians to get active and to take steps to increase mental well-being. Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind provides resources for both individuals and organizations.

The Million Coaches Challenge

The Million Coaches Challenge partners have embarked on a journey to grow a generation of coaches trained in youth development. Coach training is essential to creating quality sports experiences and we envision a world in which all young athletes, regardless of their family’s income, their gender, their race, or their ability status, have access to coaches who are well-versed in youth development and skill-building techniques that help kids succeed on and off the field. The first step: train one million coaches in youth development practices by 2025. The Million Coaches Challenge is funded by the Susan Crown Exchange.