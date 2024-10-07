Partner nations strengthen international cooperation

CAPELLEN, Luxembourg –

The Defense Contract Management Agency’s International Command recently co-hosted its annual Host Nation Conference with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

Quality assurance and contracting representatives from defense organizations around the world gathered here to celebrate long-standing acquisition and contract administration agreements between the United States and its partner nations.

“We’ve gathered for this forum for more than 20 years with a common goal to rededicate ourselves to enduring partnerships that help us provide the best equipment and goods for our respective national defense efforts,” said Navy Capt. Bari Jones, DCMA International commander. “By working together here, we build upon the broader efforts of international cooperation and shared vision championed by our leaders.”

About 90 representatives from over 20 countries participated, including Finland and Sweden, which joined the Host Nation Conference for the first time.

Participating countries recommitted to the 22 quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with allied nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations.

“We value these agreements, have a shared commitment to them and look forward to continuing these successful partnerships,” Jones said, reflecting on the collaborative efforts of the event.

The conference included the signing of two new mutual government quality assurance international agreements between Denmark and South Korea, and Denmark and Australia. South Korea and Australia are non-NATO nations using NATO policies for international agreements.

“This conference highlighted the importance of collaboration and understanding, especially as technologies advance and acquisition costs increase,” said Allan Wiedel, DCMA International’s deputy commander. “This emphasizes the importance of our partnerships in exchanging services to reduce costs for our nations. In an increasingly interconnected world, our ability to work together, share knowledge and support one another is paramount, especially in the area of defense.”