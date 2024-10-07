HIP Video Promo Presents: Me And My Nightmare premiere brand new music video "Devil Inside" on Music-News.com

Méa Fisher of Me And My Nightmare is luring music listeners in with their brand new single "Devil Inside"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Me and My Nightmare’s visionary, Méa Fisher, (aka DJ Mea), is a force to be reckoned with, captivating audiences with her alluring stage presence, genre-defying sound, and thrillingly bold sense of style. Her voice is not just perfect for electrifying EDM; her attitude radiates passion with an intriguing hint of darkness. From her beginnings as a vinyl DJ in Chicago’s 90s house scene, Méa established herself as a triple threat—her impressive live vocals, down-to-party attitude, and dazzling visual appeal caught the attention of listeners and musicians alike. She swiftly rose to international stardom, seizing remarkable opportunities that brought her career to the next level.

When Méa relocated to Los Angeles in 2000 and pivoted from vinyl to digital CD mixing, she fell in love with making original music and launched her own band, MEANDMYMACHINE. Her lively yet dark melodies and emotion-stirring sound caught the eye of Praga Khan, creator of the legendary industrial rock group Lords of Acid. Mea became Lords of Acid’s lead singer in 2011, meeting future collaborators along the way, like industrial rock pioneers En Esch (KMFDM, Pigface, Slick Idiot), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Neil Mclellan (The Prodigy) and many more. Having returned from her 2017 Tour with Lords Of Acid, Mea cared for her mother battling Alzheimer’s, up until last year when she sadly passed away. Now Méa's newest ensemble is ecstatic to release a fresh album brimming with party anthems, touching stories, and everything in between. Me and My Nightmare expertly evokes a sense of elevation and excitement on the dance floor, masterfully pulling elements from multiple genres to create an immersive show unlike anything heard before.

“Devil Inside” is a twisted and delicious siren-like song with distorted guitar riffs, metallic percussion, and dystopian synth brings deep, dark fantasies to life. Written originally by Mea, strictly made for Lords of Acid, she has then refined and transformed it into a creation that is distinctively hers. Its heavy metal elements fused with a trance-inducing dance beat truly sell the feeling of traversing through the underworld’s hottest night out. Méa easily takes charge—her spellbinding vocals whisper temptation and command attention in the same breath. “There’s a hunger that lies,” she admits, “and you hold the key.” Mesmerizingly, Méa calls fans to follow her and “take a bite of forbidden.” En Esch’s guttural, gruff backing vocals light the whole thing aflame. Danny Lohner also lends his guitars to the track. Its seductive, Luciferian qualities compel listeners to close their eyes, lose themselves to the beat, and indulge in their deepest desires.

This sensationally spooky video comes just in time for the Halloween season, taking viewers on a sinfully succulent journey to the underworld led by Méa and featuring collaborator En Esch. The visual effects are stellar—viewers are curiously disoriented by haunted, film-like quick cuts and colorful flashes. Méa dances from shot to shot with a sense of liberating promiscuity—she is in full control and more than ready to lead viewers to temptation. Of course, the video showcases unmistakably fiery images, including a bright, full moon that orientates viewers towards the supernatural. Fisher literally transforms into the “devil inside,” captivating viewers with her red-painted skin, luscious hair, and curled horns. The video is wickedly enjoyable, persuading viewers to explore their dark side, follow Mea into the flames, and never look back.

