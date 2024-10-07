Fares Chmait Recognized as Top Sales Training Services Provider in Canada

Fares Chmait, a leading expert in sales training and emotional intelligence, has been honored as the "Top Sales Training Services Provider in Canada" for 2024.

It’s a testament to the power of emotional intelligence in reshaping sales strategies and fostering meaningful connections in the business world.” — Mr. Fares Chmait

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This recognition highlights Mr. Chmait’s contributions to revolutionizing sales strategies through the integration of emotional intelligence The award celebrates Mr. Chmait’s dedication to helping businesses enhance their sales performance by focusing on emotional intelligence as a core element of their strategies. As the founder of Impact-Pro, he has consistently provided transformative solutions to businesses across industries, leading them to improved customer relations, greater sales results, and more meaningful team dynamics. “We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Mr. Chmait. The article in Manage HR Magazine can be found here. Fares Chmait continues to be a driving force in sales training and personal development, committed to empowering professionals with the skills needed to succeed in an ever-changing marketplace.About Fares ChmaitFares Chmait is a sought-after coach, speaker, and author with over 30 years of experience. He specializes in helping individuals and organizations achieve peak performance through emotional intelligence, negotiation skills, and true shared leadership development. His work has empowered hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide to transform their professional lives and unlock their potential.

